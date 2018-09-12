Nintendo Direct Rescheduled for Tomorrow, Details Revealed

Nintendo revealed this morning that its next Nintendo Direct presentation has been rescheduled for tomorrow, September 13. The presentation will air at 3PM PT / 5PM Central.

The Nintendo Direct initially scheduled for 9/6 will now debut this Thursday, 9/13, at 3pm PT. The broadcast will last approximately 35 minutes, and will feature information about upcoming Nintendo #3DS and #NintendoSwitch titles.//t.co/vZbh2Ng6u1 pic.twitter.com/rwQXYOCIzu — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 12, 2018

It doesn’t appear that there will be any major changes to the programming. The subject of the Direct will still be upcoming Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS games, and the presentation is expected last around 35 minutes. The previous Direct announcement suggested a 35 minute presentation as well, so even though we’ve endured a few leaks and announcements since then that were meant for the original Direct (like Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition), we’re still looking forward to some new game reveals, and a ton of new information.

Nintendo also revealed this morning that its new online gaming service, Nintendo Switch Online, will be going live on September 18:

#NintendoSwitchOnline memberships will start on 9/18. You can sign-up for a 7-day free trial from Nintendo #eShop at launch! We will introduce more information during the Nintendo Direct on 9/13.//t.co/74Hzxk9spt pic.twitter.com/EJVFJH6F4I — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 12, 2018

Now that we know that we can look forward to more information during the Direct, I think it’s safe to assume that we’re in for at least a few minutes (if not 5-10 minutes) of Nintendo Switch Online information throughout the course of the program. Personally I’d rather see that time devoted exclusive to games, and indulge a separate Direct for Nintendo Switch Online alone, but I am looking forward to finally learning more about the service.

At the moment, all we really know for sure is that Nintendo Switch Online will enable subscribers, for about $20 a year, to play their games online; something we can already do for free. Nintendo is sweetening the pot by throwing in a library of NES games that you can play with your membership, and some of these games have been updated to be playable online with friends. It’s not going to replace a basic messaging system or an easy method of voice-chat, but it’s something.

Stay tuned! We’ll be watching the Nintendo Direct live, and breaking down every announcement and reveal as they happen.