Nintendo Direct for June 2024 Won't Happen This Week, Claims Rumor

A new rumor has claimed that Nintendo's much anticipated Direct for June 2024 won't be happening this week. Roughly one month ago, Nintendo confirmed to fans that it would be holding a new Direct presentation in June, just as it does nearly every year. Since that time, though, further details from Nintendo on when this Direct would be happening haven't come about, which has left fans asking further questions. Now, if this latest rumor is to be believed, it sounds as though this silence from Nintendo could be continuing for a bit longer.

According to @phluttilippe on X (or Twitter), Nintendo's new Direct for June 2024 will not happen in the coming days that span June 10th through June 14th. The insider claims that the broadcast is instead set to happen at the end of the month based on what they know currently. Furthermore, it was said that those within Nintendo haven't even decided upon an exact date just yet, which implies that we might not hear more about the Direct for a couple of weeks.

If Nintendo does choose to hold this new Direct near the end of June, it would be a bit of a departure for the company. Historically, Nintendo's June Direct tends to take place in either the first or second week of the month. However, this was largely always due to the fact that Nintendo would hold its broadcast in proximity to that year's E3 conference. Given that E3 is now officially dead, Nintendo has far more flexibility within June to choose when to share news with fans via a Direct.

Whenever this new Direct does happen, one thing we know for sure is that the next hardware from Nintendo, which many fans are dubbing the Switch 2, won't be shown off. Nintendo verified this past month that it is indeed working on a new console. That being said, the Nintendo Switch 2 was also said to not be unveiled during June 2024's Direct. Instead, we'll have to keep waiting until later in 2024 to potentially get our first look at Nintendo's next iteration of the Switch.