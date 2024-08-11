Nintendo Direct Rumor Suggests Next Direct is Coming Soon

Nintendo Direct presentations are often cause for celebration among Nintendo Switch owners; even the most low-key event tends to have something for everyone. Over the last few years, we’ve been treated to Nintendo Direct presentations in the month of September, but it seems that this year could see something a little bit sooner. If a new rumor is to be believed, we might see a new Nintendo Direct this month. The source of this rumor is a Famiboards poster named Piranha Plant Brazil, who suggested that the next presentation will happen “sooner rather than later,” while also noting that an Indie World showcase will happen in September.

Now, as with any rumor, readers should take this with a big grain of salt. Piranha Plant Brazil never explicitly mentions August, and it would be surprising when we just had a big one in June. Some people are speculating that, if there is a Direct this month, it could be a smaller presentation focused on a single game. We’ve seen that kind of thing in the past, where Nintendo has dedicated an entire showcase to a game like Super Mario Bros. Wonder. It’s definitely possible Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Super Mario Party Jamboree, or Mario & Luigi: Brothership could get this kind of treatment, but it’s impossible to say for sure.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nintendo has at least four first-party games slated to release within the next four months, and a few exclusives already confirmed for 2025. We also know that the company’s successor to the Nintendo Switch (the so-called Switch 2) will be revealed at some point before the end of March 2025. However, many people are expecting that announcement to come before the end of 2024, possibly sometime this fall. Nintendo has already established that there will be a shorter time between the system’s announcement and release than we saw with the original Switch. However, if the system ends up releasing in the first half of 2025 (just as the original Switch released in the first half of 2017), we’d have to know about it pretty soon.

For now, Nintendo fans are just going to have to wait patiently to see what gets announced. Whatever the case might be, the next few months should have a lot to be excited about!

[H/T: Reddit]