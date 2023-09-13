Nintendo Direct September 2023: What to Expect

On September 14th, a Nintendo Direct presentation will take place at 7 a.m. PT. While Nintendo tends to keep its secrets closely guarded, this showcase is a little bit different! There have been a lot of credible leaks related to the Nintendo Direct, with many of them coming from some really reputable sources. Most notably, the leaker Pyoro has been providing ample information over the last few days, before Nintendo even announced the presentation. Nintendo has often had September Directs, so that wouldn't be a big deal normally, but Pyoro accurately leaked several new games before the previous Direct, including Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Super Mario RPG. Basically, this person's credibility is quite good!

Princess Peach and DLC



Out of all the games to expect during tomorrow's Nintendo Direct, the new Princess Peach game is the safest bet. Announced during a Nintendo Direct in June, the new Princess Peach game is a 2D adventure starring everyone's favorite Mushroom Kingdom royalty. The game does not currently have a release date, or even a title! However, it is one of Nintendo's few titles currently announced for 2024, so it's likely to get an extended look.

Additionally, the final wave of DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pass is set to release before the end of the year. Nintendo will likely offer some details about what tracks to expect, as they have in past Directs. On the topic of DLC, the second half of Splatoon 3's Expansion Pass is also coming this year, so we could learn more tomorrow.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong

Last week, Pyoro had the entire internet talking when they Tweeted a gif of Donkey Kong from The Super Mario Bros. Movie. While many initially assumed this would be a new Donkey Kong Country game, Pyoro later indicated that the game will actually be a new entry in Nintendo's Mario vs. Donkey Kong series. That series began in 2004 on the Game Boy Advance, and features puzzle elements that incorporate "Mini Mario" toys. Over the years, the series has appeared on several different Nintendo platforms, including DS, 3DS, and Wii U. The series hasn't seen a new entry since 2016, and has never previously appeared on Nintendo Switch. Given the fact that Mario and Donkey's Kong's sometimes antagonistic relationship played a major role in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, it makes a lot of sense for Nintendo to bring the series back!

F-Zero

(Photo: Nintendo)

Speaking of missing franchises, F-Zero is one that Nintendo fans have been hoping to see make a comeback for several years. In addition to Mario vs. Donkey Kong, F-Zero is another game that Pyoro has been hinting at. While many fans initially thought this would be a major new title, it seems that the game will instead be a new entry in the "99" multiplayer series. Pac-Man 99 is shutting down next month, and it appears the game will be replaced by F-Zero 99, or something similar. If that does prove to be the case, it will likely be based on the original F-Zero, released on SNES.

What Not to Expect

While there have been a lot of rumors circulating about Nintendo's next video game system, it's extremely unlikely that tomorrow's Nintendo Direct will offer any information. Reports have suggested the system won't be releasing until the second half of 2024, and an announcement would likely hurt sales of Switch during the holiday season, especially with a new Mario design set to release in October. If Nintendo Switch 2 really is releasing in 2024, we probably won't hear about it until early next year.

Are you excited for tomorrow's Nintendo Direct? What are you expecting to see? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!