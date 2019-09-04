How to Watch the New Nintendo Direct

Nintendo is set to reveal even more information about upcoming Nintendo Switch games later today. Thankfully, as usual, the company will be doing so via a widely available Nintendo Direct. One important caveat to this new Direct, however, is that it’ll focus on games that will release before 2020 — but maybe something small will come through? There’s nothing saying it’ll exclusively focus on those games.

The new Nintendo Direct for today was announced yesterday morning. As noted by Nintendo, the new Nintendo Direct is expected to run about 40 minutes with a focus on Nintendo Switch video games that are set to release this year, including but not limited to the upcoming Pokemon Sword and Shield as well as Luigi’s Mansion 3. While it hasn’t been officially confirmed, it’s expected that the console manufacturer will also reveal that Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch is coming to Switch later this year.

Today’s Nintendo Direct is expected to begin at 6PM ET, and will be available to watch via YouTube. As of writing, the placeholder video is already live, and should immediately swap to the live video when it starts. You can watch the whole thing above.

As of writing, it’s unclear what might be revealed beyond the already established inclusions above. Several leaks have been floating around, but they would appear to be mostly unfounded speculation or outright trolling beyond the Overwatch news.

The Nintendo Switch Lite is scheduled to release on September 20th. Pokemon Sword and Shield is set for a November 15th release, while Luigi’s Mansion 3 will release on October 31st. You can check out all of our previous Nintendo coverage right here.