Sonic the Hedgehog Boss Dashes Hopes for a Long-Awaited Remaster

Over the last few years, Sega has made a habit of remastering classic Sonic the Hedgehog titles. Favorites like Sonic Colors and Sonic Generations have gotten improved graphics and performance on modern platforms, and fans have been hoping to see a similar treatment for the two Sonic Adventure games originally released on Dreamcast. Sega is well-aware of that demand, and has talked about those games many times over the years. However, it seems that such a project would be more trouble than it’s worth. In a new interview with Shacknews (via Nintendo Everything), Sonic Team boss Takahashi Iizuka addressed the potential problems with remastering the two games.

“I really am appreciative for everyone who likes the Sonic Adventure series, but when I think about what it would take to kind of bring that game up to the standards and expectations of what the modern gaming audience would want, I think it would be about as much time and energy as it would to make a new title,” Iizuka told Shacknews. “Part of me is thinking maybe I should just make a brand new title and that’s why there’s currently no plans.”

sonic adventure 2 marked the first appearance of shadow the hedgehog

While this might be disappointing for Sonic fans, there’s an undeniable logic to Iizuka’s statement. The Sonic Adventure games were released in 1998 and 2001, respectively. Games released in that era are going to take a lot more time to bring up to modern standards when compared to those released in the mid-2000s or later. It’s a much bigger commitment of resources and development time than Sega needed for other remasters, and it also runs the risk of failing to deliver on the already lofty expectations of fans. On top of that, modern players are going to be less forgiving when it comes to elements that haven’t aged well, like the camera.

Remasters of the first two Sonic Adventure games seem pretty unlikely at this point, but it’s possible that Sega could still revisit the series. In an interview with Video Games Chronicle last year, Iizuka expressed an interest in making Sonic Adventure 3, complete with a new Chao Garden, which itself has long been requested by fans. At the time, Iizuka noted that “if the stars align and it can all happen, then yeah, we’d love to make it.”

For now, fans will just have to wait to see what the future brings for the Sonic franchise. September will see the release of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, but we don’t know what to expect in 2026. Next year will mark the 35th anniversary of the original Sonic the Hedgehog game on Genesis, and we’ve already seen hints that Sega is planning to celebrate in a big way. We’ll surely see some new merchandise, and a new video game or two also seems like a very safe bet. There’s been speculation that we could see a follow-up to Sonic Frontiers in 2026, but nothing has been confirmed at this time.

