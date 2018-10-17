This Nintendo ‘Donkey Kong’ Backpack is All Business

Whether your searching for a hot lunch spot in the city, or navigating through the jungle on a banana quest, this Nintendo Donkey Kong backpack can help you carry around your stuff in style. It even looks all professional with the signature Donkey Kong tie.

A DK tie, banana charm, and a Donkey Kong print on the interior is all this bag needs. We love the simplicity of it. If you do too, it can be ordered right here for $49.99 with free shipping in the US. Quantities are limited apparently, so reserve one while you can.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In other Nintendo product news, a Super Mario Boo Bean Bag Chair was recently unveiled and it doesn’t mind when you look at it. In fact, you can lay right on top of this big ol’ Boo and snuggle up as much as you like. Then again, maybe this is some sort of weird purgatory for painfully shy ghosts where they are forced to endure excessive human contact. Either way, you’re going to be nice and comfy.

The Super Mario Boo Bean Bag Chair measures 38″ wide x 28″ tall x 38″ deep and it’s available to pre-order for $139.99 at ThinkGeek (plus $25 shipping surcharge) and $139.99 at GameStop (plus $12 handling fee) with a release date set for November 19th. The difference in surcharges is odd because GameStop and ThinkGeek are part of the same company, but it might be a good idea to check both sites to see what the final totals will be with all shipping charges and taxes factored in. The chair is a GameStop/ThinkGeek exclusive, so the links above are the only places you’ll be able to get it.

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.