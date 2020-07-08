Nintendo Is Finally Bringing Donkey Kong Country to Nintendo Switch Online

By Marc Deschamps

On July 15th, Nintendo Switch Online will update with three new games: The Immortal, Natsume Championship Wrestling, and, last but not least, Donkey Kong Country. Of those three, Donkey Kong Country is already proving to be the most exciting to Nintendo Switch owners. Originally released on the Super Nintendo back in 1994, the game proved to be a major success for Nintendo, spawning two direct sequels on the platform, and a number of spin-offs. The game has been notably absent from Nintendo Switch Online's line-up, but old-school fans and newcomers alike will finally be able to experience the game on the handheld hybrid. Naturally, fans are already expressing their excitement about the prospect, as the nearly 26-year-old game is currently trending on social media.

Are you excited to play Donkey Kong Country on Nintendo Switch? What do you think of the other additions to the online service? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans think about Donkey Kong Country on Nintendo Switch!

We missed the Kongs!

prevnext

To be fair, there isn't a lot of competition.

prevnext

There are a lot of options to play the game, but Switch is long overdue.

prevnext

In a way, we're all healing.

prevnext

That's excitement, right?

prevnext

Then give us the sequels, Nintendo.

prevnext

Its banana currency seems problematic, though.

prevnext
0comments

July 15th can't come soon enough.

prev

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of