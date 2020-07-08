Nintendo Is Finally Bringing Donkey Kong Country to Nintendo Switch Online

On July 15th, Nintendo Switch Online will update with three new games: The Immortal, Natsume Championship Wrestling, and, last but not least, Donkey Kong Country. Of those three, Donkey Kong Country is already proving to be the most exciting to Nintendo Switch owners. Originally released on the Super Nintendo back in 1994, the game proved to be a major success for Nintendo, spawning two direct sequels on the platform, and a number of spin-offs. The game has been notably absent from Nintendo Switch Online's line-up, but old-school fans and newcomers alike will finally be able to experience the game on the handheld hybrid. Naturally, fans are already expressing their excitement about the prospect, as the nearly 26-year-old game is currently trending on social media.

Three more titles will be added to the #NES & #SNES – #NintendoSwitchOnline collection on 7/15, including #DonkeyKong Country! Super NES – Nintendo Switch Online:

・Donkey Kong Country

・Natsume Championship Wrestling

NES – Nintendo Switch Online:

・The Immortal pic.twitter.com/dNQ5A1yQhD — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 8, 2020

Are you excited to play Donkey Kong Country on Nintendo Switch? What do you think of the other additions to the online service? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans think about Donkey Kong Country on Nintendo Switch!