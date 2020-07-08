Nintendo Is Finally Bringing Donkey Kong Country to Nintendo Switch Online
On July 15th, Nintendo Switch Online will update with three new games: The Immortal, Natsume Championship Wrestling, and, last but not least, Donkey Kong Country. Of those three, Donkey Kong Country is already proving to be the most exciting to Nintendo Switch owners. Originally released on the Super Nintendo back in 1994, the game proved to be a major success for Nintendo, spawning two direct sequels on the platform, and a number of spin-offs. The game has been notably absent from Nintendo Switch Online's line-up, but old-school fans and newcomers alike will finally be able to experience the game on the handheld hybrid. Naturally, fans are already expressing their excitement about the prospect, as the nearly 26-year-old game is currently trending on social media.
Three more titles will be added to the #NES & #SNES – #NintendoSwitchOnline collection on 7/15, including #DonkeyKong Country!
Super NES – Nintendo Switch Online:— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 8, 2020
・Donkey Kong Country
・Natsume Championship Wrestling
NES – Nintendo Switch Online:
・The Immortal pic.twitter.com/dNQ5A1yQhD
Are you excited to play Donkey Kong Country on Nintendo Switch? What do you think of the other additions to the online service? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans think about Donkey Kong Country on Nintendo Switch!
We missed the Kongs!
Donkey Kong Country is trending?? I knew people wanted this game on Switch but I had no idea they wanted it THIS bad.— Hanlin @Majora’s Mask | #BlackLivesMatter (@HanlinsDaydream) July 8, 2020
To be fair, there isn't a lot of competition.
Donkey Kong Country is the highlight of 2020— (SSM X) The Dark Beast (@HolySsm) July 8, 2020
There are a lot of options to play the game, but Switch is long overdue.
Finally! I get to play Donkey Kong Country. I was playing it on SNES classic, but never finish it. Now, I get to play it again! Can't wait!— Joshua Cercado (@bigheadjosh92) July 8, 2020
In a way, we're all healing.
Donkey Kong Country is returning to its natural habitat. Nature is healing.— 𝙴𝚙𝚒𝚜𝚘𝚍𝚎 𝙸𝚟𝚢: 𝙰 𝙽𝚎𝚠 𝙷𝚘𝚙𝚎 (@EpisodeIvy) July 8, 2020
That's excitement, right?
YESY4SYRYYE4SYESYEYSYES!!!!!— WELCOME HOME BANJO AND KAZOOIE!!!!!!!!! (@genhoe) July 8, 2020
Then give us the sequels, Nintendo.
We got Donkey Kong Country coming to Switch. Now we need the last two Donkey Kong Country games and Donkey Kong 64 added. https://t.co/JKJrfrpT4U— Gerard Gianoli II (@GianoliIi) July 8, 2020
Its banana currency seems problematic, though.
Donkey Kong Country is best country— Crimson Hat: #BLM (SMM2 ID: QFH-D17-7HG) (@Crimson_Hat) July 8, 2020
July 15th can't come soon enough.
Donkey Kong Country coming to SNES Online?! pic.twitter.com/Dwv2CyzwON— M. (@SincerelyMaddie) July 8, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.