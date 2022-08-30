Nintendo's Dragalia Lost Shutdown Date Announced

Dragalia Lost, the original role-playing game from Nintendo and Cygames, has announced exactly when it will totally end service. The fact that it is shutting down itself is not news as it was announced earlier this year that the title, which is the first original mobile video game from Nintendo, would be closing up shop. Now, however, we know that Dragalia Lost will officially conclude service on November 29th.

Additionally, it was confirmed that there will be no offline mode for Dragalia Lost. Once service ends, the end-of-service notification will be displayed to anyone that tries to start up the mobile video game and they will not be able to progress beyond that point. This isn't exactly unusual for mobile games after shutting down, but fans often appreciate the addition of an offline version that can be played despite the closing of a given title.

"As announced in March 2022, service for Dragalia Lost is scheduled to end on November 29, 2022," the official notice reads in part. "We would like to extend our sincere thanks to everyone who has played the game since service began."

As noted above, Dragalia Lost is set to end service on the night of November 29th. Additionally, while premium digital currency (diamantium) can no longer be purchased, version in-game packs using previously purchased diamantium are available until October 31st. Until November 29th, Dragalia Lost remains available to download on mobile devices. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.

