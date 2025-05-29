2006 Nintendo DS Game Returning This Year With New Release

A Nintendo DS game — which was also available on the Game Boy Advance — is returning with a new release on modern consoles and PC 19 years later. More specifically, with a new release on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Right now, there is no word of it coming to Nintendo Switch 2 though. And right now, there is also no word of a release date, but the Steam page notes it will be out in 2025.

The game in question is Scurge: Hive from developer Orbital Media and publisher SouthPeak Interactive. That said, the new release — which is just a port of the original game — is being handled by neither of these companies, but Ratalaika Games.

For those unfamiliar with the original 2006 game, it is an action-adventure game that garnered Metacritic scores in the 70s when it released. And after its release, nothing ever happened with it. It never got a follow up nor did it receive any ports. To this end, this will be the first time the game is available on anything but Nintendo consoles.

“Take on the role of acclaimed bounty hunter Jenosa Armaon a shocking and dangerous mission,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. Our heroine has been contracted by the Military to recover a top-secret science laboratory on an obscure distant planet. To her surprise, the cause of the disaster is a notorious virus known as ‘Scurge,’ which has the ability to enslave all things to its destructive will. Powered by bio-protective armor, Jenosa is able to resist but not destroy ‘Scurge.’ She must use her agility, her weapons, and her wits to contain and ultimately defeat the cruel virus before it spreads.”

It is unclear why this game of all games from this generation is being brought forward as it wasn’t very popular when it released, and it is hard to imagine a straight port of the game 19 years having much demand. That said, it is certainly a treat for those who played this nearly two decades ago, whether on DS or Game Boy Advance.

For more coverage on all things Nintendo — including all of the latest Nintendo news, all of the latest Nintendo rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo deals — click here.