Nintendo Switch AAA Game on Sale for Just $5.99

The Nintendo eShop has discounted a AAA Nintendo Switch game to just $5.99. This is down $34 from its normal $39.99 price point, courtesy of a whopping 85% discount on the Nintendo Switch game. That said, this Nintendo eShop deal is only available for a limited time. More specifically, it is only available until May 31. After this, the Nintendo eShop deal will expire and the Switch game will revert back to its normal price point until its next sale.

As for the Nintendo Switch game in question, it hails from 2017, the launch year of the Nintendo Switch, and some of the very best Nintendo Switch games: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey. That said, while the game in question, which comes the way of Bethesda, debuted in 2017 it didn’t actually come to Nintendo Switch until 2018.

For those that haven’t connected the dots, the Nintendo Switch game in question is Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, an action-adventure game meets first-person shooter from Swedish developer MachineGames. The seventh mainline installment in the long-running and historic series and the sequel to 2014’s Wolfenstein: The New Order, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus earned an 88 on Metacritic at launch and won Best Action Game at The Game Awards that year. And it sold well enough for a spin-off/sequel, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, to be issued and released in 2019. Unfortunately, this spin-off was nowhere near the same quality of its two predecessors, and there remains no word of a proper third game in the rebooted and incomplete trilogy.

“America, 1961. Your assassination of Nazi General Deathshead was a short-lived victory,” reads an official story synopsis of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Despite the setback, the Nazis maintain their stranglehold on the world. You are BJ Blazkowicz, aka ‘Terror-Billy,’ member of the Resistance, scourge of the Nazi empire, and humanity’s last hope for liberty. Only you have the guts, guns, and gumption to return stateside, kill every Nazi in sight, and spark the second American Revolution.”

Those that decide to take advantage of this Nintendo eShop deal will need to prepare for a 22 GB download of the game. In addition to this plus $5.99, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users will need to set aside about 10 to 17 hours to beat the game’s campaign. Completionists, meanwhile, will need more like 30 hours set aside.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is set to be backward compatible on the Nintendo Switch 2, so this deal also lets future Nintendo Switch 2 users score one of 2017’s best games for the price of a Happy Meal.

