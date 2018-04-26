Rumor: Nintendo’s E3 Booth Could Revolve Around Super Smash Bros., Pokemon

With the game’s official reveal last month, Super Smash Bros. is sure to be building up for something big at E3 in June. We already know about a tournament that’s going to go down during the three-day event, but it sounds like Nintendo will have a huge focus on the forthcoming fighting game on the show floor as well.

This report popped up at Resetera, in which a pair of videos have emerged, with potential first details on what Nintendo has in mind for its E3 showcase. Obviously, Smash is going to be a big part of it, but there also appears to be something going down with Pokemon as well, indicating that a Switch game announcement could be imminent.

Most of the focus, however, will be on Smash, and according to the video, the following items will apparently be somewhere on the show floor:

A golden hammer

A Captain Falcon helmet

Link’s Master Sword

Marth’s Falchion

Shulk’s Monado

Bayonetta’s handguns and boots

Fox’s Blaster

The Splattershot

This lines up with a previous rumor posted by a Twitter user by the name of Master0fHyrule, who noted that Bayonetta, Shulk and the Duck Hunt bird and dog would be returning for the Switch version of the game. You can see that tweet below.

I got confirmation from an unknown source that Bayonetta, Shulk and Duck Hunt Dog will be returning to Super Smash Bros for the Nintendo Switch. #SmashBros #SuperSmashBros #Nintendo #NintendoSwitch #SmashBrosSwitch pic.twitter.com/MXO2lNWhl0 — Master0fHyrule | Road To Super Smash Bros Switch (@Master0fHyrule) April 24, 2018

The two videos can be found here, and while they do provide some decent information, how they’re presented doesn’t really show anything official. With that, we suggest taking this news with the lightest grain of salt, until we see what Nintendo officially has planned, outside of what’s already been announced. Still, it wouldn’t surprise us to see all things Smash Bros. and Pokemon at their booth, considering how popular both franchises are.

Super Smash Bros. will release sometime this year for Nintendo Switch. A new Pokemon game hasn’t been confirmed just yet, but has been speculated on for months. We’ll let you know if anything is announced!