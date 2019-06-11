How to Watch Nintendo’s E3 Direct

Nintendo is rounding out the last of E3’s biggest conferences with its upcoming Nintendo Direct that will be bringing us more information on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Pokemon Sword and Shield, and hopefully many more of Nintendo’s biggest series. Leaks and rumors can only get you so far when it comes to predicting what’ll be shown, but with the conference scheduled to take place soon, it won’t be long before we see Nintendo’s plans. Nintendo’s E3 Direct is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at 9 a.m. PT, and watching it is as easy as tuning into a YouTube stream.

Just as it usually does with the Directs, Nintendo has hosted its YouTube stream on its site for any who might find their way there through Twitter or other means. For most people though, the simplest way to watch it is through the YouTube channel itself. We’ve included Nintendo’s Direct stream below so that you’ll already be where you need to be when the Direct starts in a few hours.

Like every other company that’s made an appearance at E3 this year for a conference, Nintendo has more than a few acclaimed series that it could be talking about. This makes it even more difficult to pin down what the company’s plans might be, but it also means there are tons of possibilities. Some franchises are at least confirmed to be making an appearance such as Pokemon. We’ll also be seeing the first news of the next DLC character that’ll grace Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s roster.

Assuming fans’ hopes have been able to will some announcements into existence, we may also be seeing something on Metroid 4 and perhaps a new Animal Crossing game. A potential release date for The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening was also leaked on Tuesday, so if that date is accurate, we’ll see a new trailer and that official announcement during the E3 Direct.

Nintendo’s E3 presentation is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. PT, so check back here or through the links above when it starts to make sure you’re there for whatever will be revealed.