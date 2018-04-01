Nintendo Talks Smash Bros. E3 Tournament, Big Announcements To Come At the Show

We’re just over a couple of months away from this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo, and it’s already building up to be one of the biggest yet. Microsoft and Sony are promising a lot of surprises, and third party companies should have a few reveals as well.

But don’t count out Nintendo, not in the least. The company is already building up with its E3 showcase, particularly with its tournaments, which will also include a playable debut for Super Smash Bros. on the Switch. We’re sure to see something on the floor as well, maybe even set up tournament-style.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, that’s just the beginning. While speaking with Polygon, Nintendo’s Bill Trinen explained that a lot of focus will be going into Smash‘s playoffs, noting, “We want to have an event that showcases a really high level of play. We want it to be fun for the players, fun for the fans in attendance and for those streaming at home. We want to have match-ups that people want to see.”

That said, he also noted that he wants these tournaments to reach out to various types of players, including hardcore fans and casuals alike.

And yet, it’s what Bill said next that’s rather interesting. He noted that “many” E3 announcements will be made soon regarding Nintendo’s plans for the event, which should be unveiled over the next month. He didn’t drop any names, but it sounds like we’re going to get a lot of new game reveals, as well as a broadcast schedule for Nintendo Treehouse and a lot more.

You know what that means – a flooded Nintendo booth at E3 this year. Get there early if you can.

More than likely, this will be the show in which we see the first gameplay for the previously announced Metroid Prime 4,and possibly even a first look at Bayonetta 3 as well. And there could be more announcements as well, including a potential Pokemon reveal and more.

We’ll certainly keep you notified once the big “N” reveals what’s happening, but, yeah, we’re on pins and needles waiting to see what gets announced, just like you. Fingers crossed that we get some more great games – we’ll even take improved ports of Paper Mario: Color Splash and Star Fox Zero at this point.

E3 takes place from June 8 through 12.