Grab Nintendo eShop Credit 30 Percent Off for the Next Few Hours

If you act fast, you can score yourself some extra Nintendo eShop credit at a huge discount. For a limited time, PC Game Supply is running a promotion that offers buyers $10 of Nintendo eShop credit for only $7. This credit can be used to purchase games, themes, software, or anything else on Nintendo 3DS, Wii U, or Nintendo Switch! This is free money, people, but you have to get while the gettin’s good! You can find the promotion right here.

There are a few catches, but nothing that should deter you. First of all, this offer is only valid for citizens of the U.S. Also, you’re limited to one order per account. You’ll have to fill in contact information when you make your account, and the same email address and number can’t be used to go back and purchase this credit again. It’s worth checking this site often, though, because this deal comes around frequently. I received well over $20 in free eShop credit from frequenting this promotion.

$10 doesn’t sound like much, but it’s enough to make a good dent in anything you’d like to buy! With a $10 credit in your account, Stardew Valley becomes only $5! With the current Halloween sale, the Shovel Knight Treasure Trove is only $10 after you apply your credit. Heck, even if you were thinking about getting Super Mario Odyssey digitally, sometimes just knowing that the tax is all taken care of for free is enough to push it into impulse-buy territory. If you’re in the Halloween spirit, the game Knight Terrors is only a $3 so, hey, that’s a free game right there.

Let us know if you decide to pick up some extra credit in the comments, and let us know what you plan to do with it! I’ll be picking up Knight Terrors this afternoon to play with my wife, and I’ll have a few bucks left over that I might apply to Steamworld Dig 2. Happy shopping!