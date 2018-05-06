Nintendo eShop Deals Include Markdowns On Switch Games and More

While this week’s Nintendo eShop update is packed with games like Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze and others, there’s also room to pick up several deals for your Nintendo Switch, as well as the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS.
The deals, which were originally highlighted over at Resetera, are good for a few days now (some even longer) and feature discounts on a number of Switch indie games, as well as various titles for other Nintendo systems. You’ll also find deals on Rocket League content, as well as Sonic Forces.
Check out the deals below and make sure to save some space on your memory card!
Nintendo Switch
- A Hole New World – $7.99 – 20% Off – Ends 5/17
- Aegis Defenders – $14.99 – 25% Off – Ends 5/9
- Axiom Verge – $17.99 – 10% Off – Ends 5/9
- Binaries – $8.99 – 30% Off – Ends 5/17
- Bleed 2 – $7.49 – 50% Off – Ends 5/17
- The Bridge – $3.99 – 60% Off – Ends 5/22
- Bridge Constructor Portal – $9.89 – 33% Off – Ends 5/17
- Cartoon Network Battle Crashers – $19.49 – 35% Off – Ends 5/21
- Caveman Warriors – $11.69 – 10% Off – Ends 5/23
- Dandara – $11.24 – 25% Off – Ends 5/9
- Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today – $11.99 – 20% Off – Ends 5/15
- Energy Balance – $2.39 – 20% Off – Ends 5/7
- Gekido Kintaro’s Revenge – $11.99 – 20% Off – Ends 5/10
- Ginger: Beyond the Crystal – $15.99 – 20% Off – Ends 5/15
- Gonner – $6.49 – 35% Off – Ends 5/9
- Harvest Moon: Light of Hope SE Bundle – $44.99 – 10% Off – Pre-order ends 5/29
- Heart & Slash – $11.24 – 25% Off – Ends 5/15
- Hollow – $8.99 – 55% Off – Ends 5/17
- Inversus Deluxe – $10.49 – 30% Off – Ends 5/14
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4 – $18.74 – 25% Off – Ends 5/17
- Kingdom: New Lands – $9.74 – 35% Off – Ends 5/9
- LEGO Worlds – $14.99 – 50% Off – Ends 5/6
- Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition – $6.49 – 35% Off – Ends 5/6
- The Long Reach – $10.49 – 30% Off – Ends 5/10
- Monster Jam Crush It! – $19.49 – 35% Off – Ends 5/21
- Morphite – $11.99 – 20% Off – Ends 5/14
- Musynx – $26.99 – 10% Off – Pre-order ends 6/21
- Neon Chrome – $8.99 – 40% Off – Ends 5/9
- Neonwall – $8.99 – 10% Off – Ends 5/23
- Nightmare Boy – $8.99 – 10% Off – Ends 5/15
- Pirates: All Aboard! – $4.79 – 20% Off – Ends 5/6
- Plantera Deluxe – $3.99 – 20% Off – Ends 5/13
- Runner3 – $25.49 – 15% Off – Pre-order ends 5/22
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition – $27.00 – 10% Off – Pre-order ends 5/8
- Super Ping Pong Trick Shot – $2.99 – 40% Off – Ends 5/17
- Superola and the Lost Burgers – $4.19 – 30% Off – Ends 5/23
- Tiny Troopers Joint Ops XL – $10.39 – 20% Off – Ends 5/17
- Totes the Goat – $3.99 – 20% Off – Ends 5/20
- Tower of Babel – $5.99 – 40% Off – Ends 5/23
- Typoman – $9.09 – 30% Off – Ends 5/17
- Uurnog Uurnlimited – $9.74 – 35% Off – Ends 5/9
Nintendo Switch Con’t.
- Brave Dungeon + Dark Witch Story: Combat – $6.29 – 30% Off – Ends 5/10
- Brawl – $7.99 – 20% Off – Ends 5/9
- Butcher – $6.49 – 35% Off – Ends 5/6
- The Coma: Recut – $9.99 – 50% Off – Ends 5/10
- Millie – $2.49 – 50% Off – Ends 5/10
- Rocket League – $14.99 – 25% Off – Ends 5/3
- Rocket League – Aftershock – $1.39 – 30% Off – Ends 5/3
- Rocket League – Back to the Future Car Pack – $1.49 – 25% Off – Ends 5/3
- Rocket League – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Car Pack – $1.49 – 25% Off – Ends 5/3
- Rocket League – Chaos Run DLC Pack – $2.99 – 25% Off – Ends 5/3
- Rocket League – Esper – $1.49 – 25% Off – Ends 5/3
- Rocket League – Fast & Furious 70 Dodge Charger RT – $1.49 – 25% Off – Ends 5/3
- Rocket League – Fast & Furious 99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 – $1.49 – 25% Off – Ends 5/3
- Rocket League – Fast & Furious DLC Bundle – $3.74 – 25% Off – Ends 5/3
- Rocket League – The Fate of the Furious Ice Charger – $1.49 – 25% Off – Ends 5/3
- Rocket League – Hot Wheels Bone Shaker – $1.49 – 25% Off – Ends 5/3
- Rocket League – Hot Wheels Twin Mill III – $1.49 – 25% Off – Ends 5/3
- Rocket League – Marauder – $1.49 – 25% Off – Ends 5/3
- Rocket League – Masamune – $1.49 – 25% Off – Ends 5/3
- Rocket League – Proteus – $1.49 – 25% Off – Ends 5/3
- Rocket League – Revenge of the Battle-Cars DLC Pack – $2.99 – 25% Off – Ends 5/3
- Rocket League – Supersonic Fury DLC Pack – $2.99 – 25% Off – Ends 5/3
- Rocket League – Triton – $1.49 – 25% Off – Ends 5/3
- Rocket League – Vulcan – $1.49 – 25% Off – Ends 5/3
- Shadow Bug – $6.74 – 25% Off – Ends 5/10
- Slain: Back From Hell – $9.99 – 50% Off – Ends 5/10
- Sonic Forces – $23.99 – 40% Off – Ends 5/7
- Sparkle 2 Evo – $1.24 – 75% Off – Ends 5/10
- Star Ghost – $6.29 – 30% Off – Ends 5/10
- Super Toy Cars – $7.99 – 20% Off – Ends 5/6
- Violett – $2.99 – 70% Off – Ends 5/10
- Zombillie – $3.34 – 33% Off – Ends 5/10
Nintendo 3DS
- Bingo Collection – $1.49 – 50% Off – Ends 5/17
- Breakout Defense – $4.90 – 30% Off – Ends 5/10
- Collide-a-Ball – $0.99 – 50% Off – Ends 5/17
- Dangerous Road – $1.49 – 50% Off – Ends 5/17
- Fantasy Pirates – $1.80 – 40% Off – Ends 5/23
- Kutar Apple – $0.69 – 30% Off – Ends 5/17
- Kutar Burger Factory – $0.69 – 30% Off – Ends 5/17
- Kutar End Credits – $0.69 – 30% Off – Ends 5/17
- Kutar Powder Factory – $0.69 – 30% Off – Ends 5/17
- Kutar Ski Lift – $0.69 – 30% Off – Ends 5/17
- Ping Pong Trick Shot – $0.99 – 50% Off – Ends 5/17
- Ping Pong Trick Shot 2 – $0.99 – 50% Off – Ends 5/17
- RV-7 My Drone – $2.39 – 40% Off – Ends 5/23
- Stack ’em High – $1.99 – 50% Off – Ends 5/17
- Toys vs Monsters – $2.39 – 40% Off – Ends 5/23
- Triple Breakout – $3.49 – 30% Off – Ends 5/10
- Van Helsing sniper Zx100 – $3.99 – 35% Off – Ends 5/23
- 7th Dragon III Code: VFD – $19.99 – 50% Off – Ends 5/7
- 80’s Overdrive – $4.99 – 50% Off – Ends 5/16
- Attack on Titan: Humanity in Chains – $9.99 – 33% Off – Ends 5/7
- Bit Boy!! Arcade – $5.59 – 30% Off – Ends 5/4
- Brunch Panic – $1.99 – 50% Off – Ends 5/10
- Castle Conqueror EX – $1.99 – 50% Off – Ends 5/10
- Conception II: Children of the Seven Stars – $9.99 – 50% Off – Ends 5/7
- Dan McFox: Head Hunter – $1.79 – 40% Off – Ends 5/10
- Darts Up 3D – $1.19 – 60% Off – Ends 5/16
- Demon King Box – $1.99 – 50% Off – Ends 5/10
- Drone Fight – $1.99 – 50% Off – Ends 5/10
- Epic Word Search Collection – $4.79 – 40% Off – Ends 5/10
- Epic Word Search Collection 2 – $4.79 – 40% Off – Ends 5/10
- Epic Word Search Holiday Special – $4.79 – 40% Off – Ends 5/10
- Gourmet Dream – $4.00 – 20% Off – Ends 5/9
- Hatsune Miku: Project Mirai DX – $19.99 – 50% Off – Ends 5/7
- Jewel Match 3 – $1.74 – 75% Off – Ends 5/10
- The Legend of Legacy – $14.99 – 25% Off – Ends 5/7
- Link-a-Pix Color – $4.79 – 40% Off – Ends 5/10
- Mercenaries Saga 3 – $4.79 – 30% Off – Ends 5/9
- Murder on the Titanic – $1.99 – 75% Off – Ends 5/10
- Parascientific Escape: Gear Detective – $4.00 – 20% Off – Ends 5/9
- Pazuru – $1.49 – 75% Off – Ends 5/10
- Phil’s Epic Fill-a-Pix Adventure – $4.79 – 40% Off – Ends 5/10
- Pic-a-Pix Color – $3.00 – 40% Off – Ends 5/10
- Plantera – $3.34 – 33% Off – Ends 5/6
- Puzzlebox setup – $2.09 – 30% Off – Ends 5/4
- Quest of Dungeons – $4.94 – 45% Off – Ends 5/10
- Secret Agent Files: Miami – $1.99 – 75% Off – Ends 5/10
- Sega 3D Classics Collection – $14.99 – 50% Off – Ends 5/7
- Soccer Up 3D – $1.97 – 33% Off – Ends 5/16
- Splat The Difference – $3.00 – 40% Off – Ends 5/10
- Stella Glow – $14.99 – 25% Off – Ends 5/7
- SubaraCity – $1.99 – 50% Off – Ends 5/10
- Sudoku Party – $3.00 – 40% Off – Ends 5/10
- Sweet Memories: Blackjack – $1.99 – 50% Off – Ends 5/10
- Swords & Soldiers 3D – $3.99 – 50% Off – Ends 5/10
- VoxelMaker – $3.99 – 20% Off – Ends 5/7
- Worcle Worlds – $5.99 – 40% Off – Ends 5/10
- Word Logic by POWGI – $5.99 – 40% Off – Ends 5/10 – Cross Buy
- Word Puzzles by POWGI – $5.99 – 40% Off – Ends 5/10 – Cross Buy
- Word Search 10K – $4.79 – 40% Off – Ends 5/10
- Word Search by POWGI – $4.79 – 40% Off – Ends 5/10
- World Conqueror 3D – $2.99 – 50% Off – Ends 5/10
Wii U
- 360 Breakout – $4.90 – 30% Off
- Axiom Verge – $17.99 – 10% Off
- Breakout Defense 2 – $4.90 – 30% Off
- The Bridge – $3.99 – 60% Off
- Double Breakout II – $4.90 – 30% Off
- Hurry Up! Bird Hunter – $4.79 – 40% Off
- Nano Assault Neo – $7.49 – 25% Off
- Pinball Breakout – $4.90 – 30% Off
- Absolutely Unstoppable MineRun – $2.19 – 45% Off
- Darts Up – $0.99 – 60% Off
- Joe’s Diner – $0.99 – 88% Off
- Jones on Fire – $0.99 – 83% Off
- Pic-a-Pix Color – $3.00 – 40% Off
- Plantera – $3.34 – 33% Off
- Queen’s Garden – $0.99 – 83% Off
- Quest of Dungeons – $4.94 – 45% Off
- Rock ‘N Racing Off Road – $2.99 – 50% Off
- Sudoku Party – $3.00 – 40% Off
- Sweetest Thing – $0.99 – 83% Off
- VoxelMaker – $3.99 – 20% Off
- Word Logic by POWGI – $5.99 – 40% Off – Cross Buy
- Word Party – $11.99 – 40% Off
- Word Puzzles by POWGI – $5.99 – 40% Off – Cross Buy
- Word Search by POWGI – $4.79 – 40% Off
Get these deals while you can!
(Hat tip to Resetera for the scoop!)