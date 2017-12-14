This Week’s Nintendo eShop Line-Up Is Incredibly Packed, With Enter The Gungeon And More

We already knew what kind of a game release week we were in for when five Nintendo Switch games dropped earlier this week, including two popular pinball compilations and the challenging platformer The End Is Nigh. But leave it to Nintendo to stun us even further, with even more games available for download today.

Leading the pack of new releases for this week is Enter the Gungeon, Devolver Digital’s engaging top-down shooting game. You’ll encounter a number of bizarre enemies and pick up a ton of weaponry as you try to clear your way through each world in one piece. Make sure you grab an in-game NES Zapper for some real firepower!

But that’s not all – Playtonic’s classic platformer Yooka-Laylee is finally available for the system, bringing with it all the 3D platforming memories we’ve come to expect from N64 classics of old. Check out the launch trailer here!

Romancing SaGa 2 is also available with today’s update, bringing a new chapter of the SaGa role-playing series to the Switch, and giving players a lot to enjoy this holiday season in terms of tactics and storyline.

On top of that, here’s the full rundown of games available for the week, including a few classics and some up-and-comers:

Gorogoa

One More Dungeon

ACA NeoGeo The Last Blade

Mutant Mudds Collection

Embers of Mirrim (Demo)

Bleed

Poly Bridge

Black the Fall

Never Stop Sneakin

Mecho Tales

Hammerwatch

Unholy Heights

In addition, several games will be available over the next week, including the following:

Unepic (December 15)

Hiragana Pixel Party (December 16)

Crawl (December 19)

DragonFangZ – The Rose & Dungeon of Time (December 19)

Brawlout (Decembet 19)

Finally, it looks like we’ll be getting that Vs. Super Mario Bros. arcade port after all, set to release next week, on December 22nd. Nintendo has yet to make any sort of official statement, but the game is dated for December 22nd. There’s no word on price, but it’s likely to be around $9.99.

As for our top recommendations for this week, the choices are clear. First up, Enter the Gungeon is an engaging shooter and a whole lot of fun, so get that first. There’s also Mutant Mudds Collection, featuring a 3-in-1 pack of old-school 8-bit like shooting and puzzle action. Bleed is also a terrific title, a run-and-gun shooter with a thrilling amount of challenge to it. Finally, The Last Blade is another great fighting game in the line-up of Neo-Geo titles, and hopefully we’ll see The Last Blade 2 make the trek soon.

Happy downloading – and don’t forget to get yourself a bigger memory card!