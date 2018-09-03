Nintendo eShop Sale Features Deals On Mega Man Legacy Collection Games, Indie Hits

It’s Labor Day weekend; and that means it’s time to kick back and enjoy some games on your time off. But if it’s new deals you’re looking for, Nintendo has a number of favorites that you can download for your Nintendo Switch right now!

Though this sale seems aimed more towards indie games, it’s a prime opportunity to discover some new favorites, or pick up some collections you’ve been waiting to get your hands on, like the Mega Man Legacy Collection games. What’s more, the sale is taking place all week long, so you’ve got lots of time to stock up on that eShop credit and go shopping!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The following deals are available now:

3D Minigolf – $17.99

36 Fragments of Midnight – $2.09

1979 Revolution: Black Friday – $10.19

Agatha Knife – $8.99

Astro Bears Party – $0.99

Axiom Verge – $9.99

Battle Chef Brigade – $11.99

Bingo – $2.99

Bleed 2 – $5.09

Brave Dungeon + Dark Witch Story:Combat – $6.29

Brawl – $0.99

Bulb Boy – $3.59

Coffin Dodgers – $7.79

Earth Atlantis – $7.49

Epic Loon – $7.49

Final Light, The Prison – $6.29

Glaive: Brick Breaker – $3.99

Grand Prix Rock ‘N Racing – $5.99

Grid Mania – $0.99

Guilt Battle Arena – $4.99

Human: Fall Flat – $7.49

Ink – $4.49

Island Flight Simulator – $17.99

Jumping Joe & Friends – $0.99

Jurassic Pinball – $1.79

League of Evil – $5.35

Mecha Storm – $14.99

Mega Man Legacy Collection – $11.24

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 – $14.99

Nine Parchments – $7.99

Oh… Sir! The Hollywood Roast – $2.39

Oh…Sir! The Insult Simulator – $1.59

One Strike – $0.99

Paranautical Activity – $2.39

Perfect Angle – $4.99

Piczle Lines DX – $10.49

Pirates: All Aboard! – $0.99

Pixel Action Heroes – $2.99

Puzzle Box Maker – $11.99

R.B.I. Baseball 18 – $20.99

Robonauts – $0.99

Sausage Sports Club – $13.00

Serial Cleaner – $7.49

Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn – $9.99

Shining Resonance Refrain – $39.99

Sky Rogue – $13.99

Super Ping Pong Trick Shot – $2.99

Syberia – $19.99

Syberia 2 – $19.99

Tesla vs Lovecraft – $11.24

The Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition – $7.49

Tower of Babel – $5.49

Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure – $10.19

VSR: Void Space Racing – $4.99

Word Search by POWGI – $5.59

World Conqueror X – $6.99

World Soccer Pinball – $1.79

Yesterday Origins – $24.99

As far as what we recommend, this is a good chance to check out the new Shining game, as well as Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 for sure (and 2 if you’re up for it); but if it’s indie games you’re after, Battle Chef Brigade and Axiom Verge are must-haves, along with The Flame In the Flood (a steal for under $10!), and the multiplayer friendly Nine Parchments, which will cast a spell over your local hangout group. Happy shopping!