Nintendo eShop Update Features Fortnite, Lego The Incredibles and More

This week has been a jam-packed one for the Nintendo Switch‘s eShop, as a number of great games are now available for download.

Fortnite has already become available, along with Hollow Knight and Paladins; and this Friday, Lego The Incredibles will join the fray just in time for the release of The Incredibles 2. But there’s more where that came from.

Here’s the rundown of games that are available for this week!

Fortnite– Obviously a multiplayer sensation, Epic Games’ megahit has finally come to Nintendo Switch with full online support and a whole lot of action to partake in!

Paladins– Hi-Rez Studios’ hit mutliplayer game is here, with a number of options and characters to choose from. This one’s free-to-play along with Fortnite.

Fallout Shelter– As if those two free games weren’t enough, Bethesda’s Fallout Shelter is also available, with all of its strategy completely intact.

Lego The Incredibles- Debuting on the Nintendo Switch tomorrow, Lego The Incredibles puts you in charge of the super family as they take on a number of supervillains.

Hollow Knight– The indie hit comes to Nintendo Switch for a very reasonable price, forcing you to explore a dark world while taking on a number of creatures.

Alchemic Jousts– Take on opponents in one-on-one counters and dominate the arena!

Hexologic- A fun puzzle game with a great presentation!

Tennis World Tour- Make a racket with this tennis sim, packed with a number of star players and options for single and multiplayer.

Jolt Family Robot Racer- Take on robotic racing with your friends in this entertaining little romp!

Super Sidekicks 3: The Next Glory- The classic Neo-Geo soccer game delivers its kicks to the Nintendo Switch.

Beekyr Reloaded- Old-school shoot-em-up action comes to you with Beekyr.

Bloons TD 5- Upgrade to success with this fun entry in the Bloons series.

Chameleon Run Deluxe Edition- Take platforming to a whole new level with this endearing little adventure!

Other games that are out this week include:

Grab the Bottle

INK

Lanota

Moorhuhn Remake

Otto

Parallel

Pub Encounter

R.B.I. Baseball 18

Soccer Slammers

The Lost Child

It’s definitely a busy week for Nintendo Switch owners, but don’t miss out on Fortnite and the other free games. Save some room for Lego The Incredibles too!