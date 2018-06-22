Nintendo eShop Update Serves Up Mario Tennis Aces, Minecraft and More

This week’s Nintendo eShop update is here, and it’s loaded with gaming goodness no matter what genre you’re into.

Highlighting this week’s releases is Mario Tennis Aces, the latest sports simulation from Camelot. We’ll be reviewing this one shortly, but it looks to have great service for tennis fans. It releases tonight at 12 AM EDT, and you can preload it now and get a gold coin bonus.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Also available in this week’s update is the newest version of Minecraft, which has cross-play compatibility with Xbox One and PC. You might have seen the featured trailer for that earlier.

As far as what else is included in this week’s update, here’s the rundown.

Mario Tennis Aces ($59.99)

Minecraft ($29.99)

Lumines Remastered ($14.99), releases June 26

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA ($59.99), releases June 26

The Last Blade 2 ($7.99)

Destiny’s Princess: A War Story, A Love Story ($14.99)

Drawful 2 ($9.99)

Gunbird 2 ($7.99)

Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Wizard Fire ($7.99)

Lost In Harmony ($6.99)

Musynx ($26.99)

Pode ($24.99)

The Journey Down: Chapter One ($9.99)

Vegas Party ($24.99)

Grab the Bottle ($4.99)

Anima: Gate of Memories The Nameless Chronicles ($19.99)

Anima: Gate of Memories Arcade Edition ($29.99)

Ink ($8.99)

The Lost Child ($49.99)

Flashback ($19.99)

Lego The Incredibles ($59.99)

1917: The Alien Invasion DX ($7.99)

Air Mail ($13.49)

Cubikolor ($8.99)

De Blob ($29.99), available June 26

Mahjong Deluxe 3 ($19.99)

WHIP! WHIP! ($9.99)

As far as what we recommend, Ys VIII recently got reviewed and is surprisingly fun, even for those that may not be usually into that role-playing series. Aces also looks to be a sure bet with tennis fans; and, of course, Minecraft never gets old for some people.

But there are some good indie titles, too. Wizard Fire is a wondrous throwback to the old-school arcade gaming days; The Last Blade 2 is easily one of the best Neo-Geo brawlers out there; de Blob is a colorful entry from THQ’s line-up; and Flashback reverts back to the classic style of the original game. 1917: The Alien Invasion DX is a fun little shooter as well, and we’ll be posting our review for Lego The Incredibles very soon so you an see how it is!

Whatever you’re into, clear some space on your memory card and prepare for awesomeness!

We’ll keep you informed on what drops into the shop next week!