Nintendo eShop Update Includes Wolfenstein, Crash Bandicoot and More

It’s a pretty big week for Nintendo Switch, as we’ll see two big third-party titles arrive for the system tomorrow. But there’s more where that came from, based on this week’s eShop update. Let’s run down what you’ll be able to get your hands on this week!

First up is Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, the port of the hit first-person shooter that came out last year for consoles and PC. Developed by the team at Panic Button (who did such a great job on Doom and Rocket League), the game lets you take down the Nazi regime with B.J. Blazkowicz either from the convenience of home or on the go. We’ll give this a closer look when it comes out tomorrow. ($59.99)

Also on deck is Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, which made a huge impact on PlayStation 4 last year but is coming to Switch tomorrow. The game contains three classic Crash adventures, remastered for on-the-go play. Not only that, but there are two bonus levels to try out, along with hours of challenges to conquer. Let’s see if you can find all the crates in each level, hotshot. ($39.99)

Here’s what else is out this week:

De Blob- a spirited 3D adventure where you have to repaint the world using the help of a friendly blob. ($29.99)

Lumines Remastered- the classic music-themed puzzle game returns with a ton of awesome new options. ($14.99)

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana- The hit role-playing adventure hits the handheld front with this wonderful port. $59.99)

Money Puzzle Exchanger- The latest Neo-Geo port introduces a fun action-puzzle experience fans will love. ($7.99)

Renegade- The latest Arcade Archives entry brings the Taito brawler to the Nintendo Switch for the first time! ($7.99)

Dream Alone- A fun 2D platforming game filled with deadly traps and a dark storyline, while giving you cool hero abilities. ($8.99)

Figment- A unique action-adventure where you have to figure out things within your mind. ($15.99)

Fossil Hunters- Explore dig sites and learn more about mysterious fossils while waiting out for other dangers. ($16.99)

Grave Danger- Inspired by classics like The Lost Vikings, this multiplayer puzzle game comes with hours of fun. $16.99)

Inside- The Playdead Games classic comes to Switch, with all of its intense platforming scenarios intact. ($19.99)

Limbo- Want more Playdead goodness? Download the game that started it all for the studio and indulge in the dark goodness. ($9.99)

MotoGP 18- Hit the road with the latest MotoGP simulation, complete with control options and tons of cups to win. ($39.99)



No Heroes Here- Grab your friends and partake in this fun co-op game, where you need to work together to succeed. ($14.99)

TurtlePop: Journey To Freedom- If it’s puzzle platforming you’re after with an adorable cast of characters, look no further than the TurtlePop Crew. ($12.99)

Paranautical Activity- Take on evil spirits with this sweet first-person shooter, loaded with roguelike elements. ($7.99)

Photon Cube- Use light to your advantage as you solve puzzles in this innovative treat. ($13.65)

The Journey Down: Chapter Two- The latest chapter of The Journey Down expands the story and challenges. ($19.99)

Angels of Death- the hit game finally makes its way to Switch, with an anime version on the way! ($14.99)

Air Mail- Deliver parcels to exotic lands and watch out for danger in this flying hit! ($13.49)

Cubikolor- Interesting puzzle game where you attempt to match colors on platforms and make your way through many stages. ($8.99)

Anima: Gate of Memories- This third-person RPG is packed with action goodness. ($29.99)- releases June 29

Runbow- The multiplayer running sensation comes to Switch with even more options and challenges. ($14.99)

SpiritSphere DX- Play with friends or on your own as you use the Power Spheres to your advantage! ($9.00)- releases July 2

Waking Violet- A fun top-down puzzle game where you use time-rewinding to your advantage. ($4.99)- releases June 29

Happy shopping!