Nintendo Fans Are Creeped Out By Daisy Not Blinking

Now the Bowsette escapades have seemingly died down, it’s time for Nintendo fans to fixate on something new. Instead of a pretty nifty new mashup however, now it’s a slightly creepier side of Daisy that we’ve never seemed to notice before…

See? Peach blinks like a normal person but Daisy … Daisy is just doing weird Daisy things and Reddit agrees that’s it’s just plain weird.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some mentioned that she’s “attempting the Luigi death stare” and we kind of have to agree. On the other hand though, as ‘Spock_Savage’ so kindly pointed out, Peach seems to be blinking enough for the both of them.

In other actual Nintendo news, did you see that HTC and Bandai Namco are partnering up to bring an interactive Mario Kart game to the VR Zone Portal in Washington DC?

Players can team up with up to four others to take part in a virtual race of their choosing. Whether you want to take to the tracks as Mario, or prefer Green Mario (Kidding, Luigi), players can choose their main in a game that features “industry-leading graphics” and brings the beloved franchise to all new levels of realism.

Bandai Namco’s US rep Steve Ignarski noted, “The launches in Japan and the U.K. brought great success, and we hope to follow suit in Washington, D.C. Mario Kart VR is a long-awaited title, and we have no doubt it will be well-received in the states, due to its incredible, immersive gameplay and outstanding equipment from HTC Vive.”

We don’t have a release date at this time for the IRL Mario Kart game but it is slated for sometime later this year. It’s also possible that it will expand past that of Washington D.C, though further locations have not been disclosed at this time.

What do you think about Daisy’s non-blinking death stare? Would you want to see her at the end waiting for you in a match of IRL Mario Kart? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us what you think!