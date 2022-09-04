Divisive Nintendo GameCube Game Seemingly Teased to Return

A rather divisive game that released on the Nintendo GameCube all the way back in 2004 has seemingly been teased to return on new platforms. Specifically, that game happens to be Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes, which was a remake of Konami's original game in the popular stealth-action series. And while Konami itself hasn't said anything about The Twin Snakes coming back just yet, one gaming industry insider seems to have dropped a hint that this could be happening.

On social media recently, insider Nick Baker seemed to tease followers that Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes could potentially be getting remastered for new platforms. Baker, who has had a number of accurate gaming scoops in the past, didn't say anything definitive about this Metal Gear Solid title getting remastered, but he did happen to tweet out a pair of snake emojis. The reason it's believed that Baker was directly referring to The Twin Snakes with this tweet is due to the fact that rumors of Konami remastering multiple Metal Gear Solid games from the past began circling quite a bit in recent days. As such, some fans believed that he could be subtly sharing information that he has when it comes to these new re-releases.

For those unaware, the reason that Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes is divisive in the first place is due to its gameplay mechanics. Even though the game has largely been praised by fans and critics for its remade visuals, The Twin Snakes also features a number of gameplay elements that stem from Metal Gear Solid 2. When these mechanics were placed into the structures of the original Metal Gear Solid, though, it made the game a bit too easy and also outright broke some of its boss fights. Many fans don't consider The Twin Snakes the best way to experience the first Metal Gear Solid entry, but it's still a unique game in the larger scope of the franchise.

Per usual with this situation, it's important to take everything that has been outlined here with a grain of salt. Even though Baker could be teasing the return of Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes, this tweet from the insider could also have been done as a way to contribute to recent conversations involving the series. If we do hear anything soon from Konami regarding these rumors, though, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on Comicbook.com.