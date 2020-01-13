Nintendo Needs to Make These GameCube Joy-Cons

When it comes to the most popular video game controllers of all-time, the Nintendo GameCube controller would top many a list. Released alongside the console in 2001, the GameCube controller continues to receive official releases from Nintendo, thanks to its use among the Smash Bros. community. You see, Super Smash Bros. Melee also released in 2001, and that game truly put the franchise on the map. Dedicated Smash players have been using GameCube controllers since, and Nintendo has continued to support those controllers with every iteration in the series. That might be the reason why YouTuber Shank Mods decided to take things one step further with their take on GameCube Joy-Cons.

I made the gamecube joycons we all wish existed. This isn’t concept art, these are real and fully functional. pic.twitter.com/266tiYmzsG — Shank (@ShankMods) January 11, 2020

It’s a really amazing mod, and one that would likely sell gangbusters if Nintendo chose to make it an official product. While Shank Mods acknowledges that the split GameCube controllers don’t work particularly well in games that allow for multiplayer with a single pair of Joy-Cons, the Smash community would very likely embrace them for playing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on the go.

For those wondering. Yes, they can do this. And Yes, it’s worse than you think it is. pic.twitter.com/1spZwGi5IL — Shank (@ShankMods) January 11, 2020

While the Joy-Cons resemble the controller that came bundled with the GameCube, Shank Mods actually used a Wavebird wireless controller, instead (it’s just painted to resemble the classic color). Released by Nintendo a few months after the GameCube launch, the Wavebird is a slightly thicker wireless controller. According to Shank Mods, he chose the Wavebird because it actually has the same height as the base unit for the Switch. Shank Mods also added “Home” and “Share” buttons, to make the controller fully compatible with the Nintendo Switch.

The thing that’s most impressive about the GameCube Joy-Cons is just how much they resemble an official product. There’s an air of authenticity, and the split between the two controllers looks professional. Longtime followers of Shank Mods will likely be unsurprised by that. The YouTuber has made a number of other mods, including multiple portable versions of the Wii hardware. While Shank Mods has offered these custom creations for sale in the past, the GameCube Joy-Cons unfortunately will not be sold.

