ComicBook.com’s Holiday Gift Guide for Nintendo Fans

The holidays, whether we like it or not, are practically already here, and while there’s still Thanksgiving to go, retailers and consumers are both gearing up for the gift-giving season by announcing (and collecting for later use) deals, promotions, and sales. It’s time to talk, folks. It’s time for… gift guides. And specifically, this time, a gift guide for Nintendo fans!

While there’s any number of possible items you could pick up for the Nintendo fanatic in your life, there’s a select few that just about anyone should be pleased as punch to receive. We’ve included options for everyone from the newest convert to the fans that have been with the company since the days of old. There’s a little something for everyone here, even if not everything is for everyone.

We’ve also made sure that everything we’re recommending here is easily available online. There’s a good chance you can also pick them up at local brick-and-mortar locations, but if you’d rather just order from, say, Amazon, and have it delivered, the option is there for you. After all, who wants to fight the crowds on Black Friday if given the option of not doing so? Not me, that’s for sure.

So, read on for a bunch of options when it comes to exciting the Nintendo fan in your life. The prices range from just over $10 to a couple hundred, but nothing’s too exorbitant or rare, and every single item here is included because of how much I genuinely believe it’d be useful to others — and is useful to me. That’s really just a long-winded way of saying: I personally recommend everything included here, but, obviously, your mileage may vary.

Pokemon Sword and Shield

There are probably a dozen or so Nintendo Switch games that are easy recommendations at this point, but Pokemon Sword and Shield are the two I mention first here simply because they are the latest — and therefore the least likely to be owned by the Nintendo fans in your life. There are minor differences between the versions, and while I personally prefer Sword, Shield is functionally similar. If you’re really looking to go all out, there’s always the option of simply getting both.

Where to Buy: Amazon

How Much: $59.99

Lamicall Multi-Angle Nintendo Switch Playstand

To be quite honest, there are dozens and dozens of stands out there for the Nintendo Switch, and it’ll probably take some testing to find the one that’s just right for you. (There’s also using the little stand on the back of the original model, but I don’t recommend relying on that.) But for my money, Lamicall stands are king. They’re extremely simple, sturdy, and relatively cheap. They also aren’t terribly bulky, which is a plus.

Where to Buy: Amazon

How Much: $13.99

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

Of all my Nintendo Switch accessory purchases, the wireless Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is perhaps the one that’s seen the most use. The standard Joy-Con controllers are fine and dandy, but there’s something to using a regular controller with all the bells and whistles of just being the standard old controller I’m used to. This is the one purchase I’d recommend to anyone.

Where to Buy: Amazon

How Much: $69.99

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Of all the possible role-playing games to buy for Nintendo Switch, my recommendation goes to Fire Emblem: Three Houses. There’s so much to do, so many characters to interact with, and generally so much replayability that this might be the best value of any of the games mentioned in this gift guide. If you’re a fan of Fire Emblem games, this takes the series to an entirely new level, and if you’re not already a fan, Fire Emblem: Three Houses will make you one.

Where to Buy: Amazon

How Much: $59.99

Nintendo Switch Lite

If you’re buying for a Nintendo fan that hasn’t yet bumped up to the latest and greatest generation, the Nintendo Switch Lite is an absolute steal. Not only does it have integrated controls, but the handheld-only device is perfect for those folks that just want something to carry around with them. At $100 cheaper than the regular Nintendo Switch model, it’s kind of a no-brainer.

Where to Buy: Amazon

How Much: $199.99

Nintendo Switch Online Membership

Sometimes, it’s just plain difficult to figure out what to get someone that’s already deeply involved in any given ecosystem. What do you get the Nintendo fan that has it all? The answer is: more Nintendo Switch Online time! For $20, you can snag a full year’s worth of membership, and it’s something that just about every Nintendo Switch player wants and needs.

Where to Buy: Amazon

How Much: $19.99 for 12 months of individual membership

Nintendo eShop Gift Card

Speaking of things that just about any Nintendo fan will always need, it’s hard to go wrong with a Nintendo eShop gift card. Sure, it might be a bit impersonal, but that can be quickly rectified with the addition of a personalized card and envelope. It’s like giving cash, but without the stigma — and it’s Nintendo cash only.

Where to Buy: Amazon

How Much: $10 to $99

Nintendo Switch Case

There are… a lot of Nintendo Switch cases on the market. They range for durable and hard to soft and sleek and everything between. If you’re the kind of person — or the person you’re buying for is the kind of person — that inevitably beats up on your electronics, something a little firmer might be the way to go, but for my money? This cheap, simple case from PDP is the way to go. It’s in no way luxurious, but it gets the job done without being too clunky or ostentatious.

Where to Buy: Amazon

How Much: $14.99

More Storage

There’s a whole mess of options when it comes to storage solutions for the Nintendo Switch, but generally speaking, folks are always going to need more storage. File this under the same reason for inclusion as the eShop gift card and Nintendo Switch Online membership: everyone needs more.

Where to Buy: Amazon

How Much: Prices Vary

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

I’d be remiss to not include The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in this gift guide. Sure, it’s been around for some time now, and folks that were early Nintendo Switch adopters likely already have it, but anyone just now buying in might be inclined to pick something else newer and shinier up when, in fact, the Nintendo Switch’s new Zelda remains an absolutely diamond.

Where to Buy: Amazon

How Much: $59.99