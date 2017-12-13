Someone Is Finally Making the Ultimate Joy-Con Puppy Grip

When the Nintendo Switch was first announced, and the Joy-Con set up was first revealed – many couldn’t help but to make the comparison that it sort of looked like an adorable puppy head. Apparently we are making that a real thing now, and we’ve got to admit – we’re OK with that.

Introducing the Hyperkin “Pupper” controller attachment for the Nintendo Switch’s unique Joy-Con design. A third party accessory that instantly makes your Switch setup infinitely cuter, with the charging progress lighting up to make for cute little eyes. Here’s what the charging set comes with:

Rechargeable internal battery that charges Joy-Con controllers while you play

Curved grip for comfortable hold, secure and easy to slide in rails for Joy-Cons

Battery status and player number indicator light

3 decorative puppy smile stickers included

USB Type-C compatible

There are three different decorative stickers to personalise the Joy-Cons with, and perfect for anyone that may have multiple set ups. According to the product listing page,

“The Hyperkin “Pupper” Controller Attachment for Switch Joy-Con has an ergonomic design, which provides a curved grip for a more comfortable hold; secure and easy to slide in rails for your Joy-Cons; and an internal battery that charges your Joy-Cons while you are playing. You can also view the status indicators on the centerpiece to determine your Joy-Con’s charging level and player number. Once done playing with your new pup, plug in your USB Type-C charge cable to recharge its battery. Use the stored power to charge your Joy-Cons anywhere! Make your controller look like man’s best friend and give him a smile just like Barko (3 puppy smile stickers included). Like a loyal companion, your trusty Pupper will keep your Joy-Cons charged and you focused on the game.”

The “Puppers” Joy-Con set up will become available on December 21st of this year.