Nintendo Labo Getting New Vehicle Kit This September

Ever since its introduction earlier this year, Nintendo Labo has enabled Switch owners with various abilities, such as playing music, creating remote control vehicles or destroying stuff with a giant robot. But for its next go-around, the series is hitting the road — and the air.

Nintendo has introduced a new Vehicle Kit that will be released on September 14, providing players with a number of new materials that take them through various driving experiences. You’ll be able to take control of a submarine, a plane and other vehicles with parts included with the kit. Various games and activities will be included with the pack.

“Nintendo Labo is a collaborative and creative experience designed to encourage imagination in people of all ages,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “We’re excited to offer a variety of fun gameplay experiences with Vehicle Kit, and look forward to seeing the creative Nintendo Labo community continue to grow.”

“Nintendo Labo: Vehicle Kit includes its own unique Nintendo Switch software designed to work with the included Toy-Con projects. Enjoy the fun of making each Toy-Con creation, playing immersive games with them, discovering how they work and even inventing new ways to play. All materials needed to complete each Toy-Con creations are included – no glue, tape, or scissors required!” the press release for the kit reads.

It added, “The possibilities of Nintendo Labo: Vehicle Kit can be expanded even further with Toy-Con Garage. This intuitive and interactive programming tool is included with every Nintendo Labo kit and features a simple, visual interface and handy tutorials designed for players of all ages. Toy-Con Garage encourages players to experiment with the Toy-Con creations they’ve built or craft their own original designs using handy household items like paper cups, stickers and ribbon. With Toy-Con Garage, the possibilities of Nintendo Labo become almost limitless – players of all ages can enjoy hours of inventing, tinkering, crafting, playing and enriching fun.”

So if you’re a fan of the Nintendo Labo kits, here’s one more great one to add to your collection!

The other Nintendo Labo kits are available now for Nintendo Switch.