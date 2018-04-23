Nintendo Labo Replacement Parts Now Available For Purchase Online

The Nintendo Labo kits for Nintendo Switch began making the rounds since Friday, offering up a number of unique gameplay experiences to fans, ranging from playing the piano to putting on a robot suit and trashing your way through a city.

But, since the parts are made of cardboard, there is the chance that you could damage something, or possibly even lose a thing or two. Fortunately, Nintendo is prepared for such an occasion.

The company has announced that it has opened up an online store where you can order replacement Nintendo Labo components, which can be found at the link above. In it, you’ll be able to find a variety of parts to help you continue enjoying the Nintendo Labo experience, going for anywhere between $1.99 to $13.99 in price, not including shipping.

These vary, depending on what you’re looking for. The store is offering up the following goods:

Nintendo Labo Customization Set- $9.99

Nintendo Labo Robot Kit Accessory Pack- $9.99

Nintendo Labo Robot Kit Knobs Cardboard Pack- $5.99

Nintendo Labo Robot Kit Main Body Cardboard Pack- $13.99

Nintendo Labo Robot Kit Reflective Sticker Sheet- $1.99

Nintendo Labo Robot Kit Cardboard Pack- $9.99

Nintendo Labo Robot Kit Straps Cardboard Pack- $5.99

Nintendo Labo Robot Kit Visor + Feet + JoyCon Holder Cardboard Pack- $5.99

Nintendo Labo Robot Kit Weights Cardboard Pack- $7.99

Nintendo Labo Variety Kit Accessory Pack- $9.99

Nintendo Labo Variety Kit Fishing Rod Cardboard Pack- $8.99

Nintendo Labo Variety Kit House Cardboard Pack- $5.99

Nintendo Labo Variety Kit Motorbike Cardboard Pack- $11.99

Nintendo Labo Variety Kit Piano Cardboard Pack- $11.99

Nintendo Labo Variety Kit RC Car + Discover Cardboard Pack- $2.99

Nintendo Labo Variety Kit Reflective Sticker Sheet Set- $2.99

Now, considering you are ordering cardboard components, this stuff shouldn’t set you back too badly in price. And it’s nice to know you can get your hands on these things without needing to buy the game all over again.

You can browse through the available items here and see what you need to make your Labo experience even more complete. Happy building!

Nintendo Labo is available for Nintendo Switch now, in two available kits — the Variety Kit (for various types of play) and the Robot Kit (if you just want to dress up like a robot and smash stuff).