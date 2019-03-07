Nintendo Labo VR Kit Announced for Switch

It was reported last month that Nintendo was looking to add VR support this year, and that’s exactly what they’ve done. Taking to Twitter, the Nintendo of America account revealed the new Nintendo Labo VR kit for the Nintendo Switch.

While it may not be a VR experience that will rival the likes of PSVR, Oculus, or the HTC Vive, it is one based in cardboard like the other Labo kits and it’s sure to offer plenty of fun for the whole family.

Experience a new dimension with the latest #NintendoLabo kit! With more games & creations than any previous kit, Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit is a unique first VR experience kids & families can build themselves! Arriving 4/12, only on #NintendoSwitch.//t.co/PCxm9sZSed pic.twitter.com/B21Fa2FLCQ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 7, 2019

“With the new Nintendo Labo VR Kit, there’s more to Make, Play, and Discover together than ever before,” the Nintendo Labo website reads. “Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit is a unique first VR experience kids and families can build themselves!”

Set to arrive next month, the Nintendo Labo VR kits will come in a few different options. Those looking to get their feet wet can begin with the Starter Set, which includes the VR Goggles as well as a Blaster, for $39.99. If it’s something that you and the family enjoy, Expansion Sets will be sold separately for $20 each. One comes with a Camera and an Elephant, while the other includes a Bird and a Wind Pedal.

For those looking to dive right in, the Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit includes everything from the Starter Set and both Expansion Sets for $79.99. Each set will also come with the Labo software that includes video games, instructions, and more.

Incoming Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser said, “We wanted to design an experience that encourages both virtual and real-world interactions among players through passing around Toy-Con creations.”

The Nintendo Labo VR kits are set to arrive on April 12th. Pre-orders are available now.

