Nintendo Fans Slam Mario Kart Tour’s Microtransactions

Mario Kart Tour is now available on mobile devices, and while it’s definitely a Mario Kart game with its recognizable tracks, characters, and items, it’s also got the same systems other mobile games employ to make profits. Specifically, it’s got numerous microtransactions players might be pushed towards due to the gacha mechanics which govern how rewards are received. It’s also got a monthly subscription pass with promises of more rewards like badges and the game’s 200cc races, and many players aren’t too thrilled to see all that.

The game doesn’t start out with those mechanics at first – at least not all of them. Your gacha journey begins with receiving your first driver and continues after the first race when you get another. After that, you’re presented with different menus, some of them unavailable until you complete your first Cup.

Head to one of the game’s store listings and you’ll find the microtransactions that await though. Players can purchase a “Ruby” currency to acquire different items with the most expensive in-app purchase being $69.99 for 135 Rubies, according to the App Store listing.

The real surprise was the introduction of the Gold Pass and what’s included in it. It costs $4.99 a month and gives players access to “Gold Gifts” that include those Rubies, badges, and the 200cc races. Had the game come out at a different time, this system may have just cause some to roll their eyes, but it’s in the spotlight even more now that the Apple Arcade is out and offers tons of ad-free games for the same price as the Gold Pass.

Nintendo fans who were excited to see the game released on mobile devices have taken issue with the mictrotransactions and other systems in the first day of its release. You can check out some of the responses to Mario Kart Tour’s release below while you wait for your game to download so you can prepare for what’s you’ll find.

