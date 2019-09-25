Nintendo Fans Slam Mario Kart Tour’s Microtransactions

Mario Kart Tour is now available on mobile devices, and while it’s definitely a Mario Kart game with its recognizable tracks, characters, and items, it’s also got the same systems other mobile games employ to make profits. Specifically, it’s got numerous microtransactions players might be pushed towards due to the gacha mechanics which govern how rewards are received. It’s also got a monthly subscription pass with promises of more rewards like badges and the game’s 200cc races, and many players aren’t too thrilled to see all that.

The game doesn’t start out with those mechanics at first – at least not all of them. Your gacha journey begins with receiving your first driver and continues after the first race when you get another. After that, you’re presented with different menus, some of them unavailable until you complete your first Cup.

Head to one of the game’s store listings and you’ll find the microtransactions that await though. Players can purchase a “Ruby” currency to acquire different items with the most expensive in-app purchase being $69.99 for 135 Rubies, according to the App Store listing.

The real surprise was the introduction of the Gold Pass and what’s included in it. It costs $4.99 a month and gives players access to “Gold Gifts” that include those Rubies, badges, and the 200cc races. Had the game come out at a different time, this system may have just cause some to roll their eyes, but it’s in the spotlight even more now that the Apple Arcade is out and offers tons of ad-free games for the same price as the Gold Pass.

Nintendo fans who were excited to see the game released on mobile devices have taken issue with the mictrotransactions and other systems in the first day of its release. You can check out some of the responses to Mario Kart Tour’s release below while you wait for your game to download so you can prepare for what’s you’ll find.

Ok I played the game to get my information right. 10 lootboxes =£26 in gems. Only thing missing is £5 a month for gold item chances and 200cc. £20 for Mario in Mario Kart lol pic.twitter.com/IAclb8ff8h — Lonely Goomba (@LonelyGoomba) September 25, 2019

It’s Mario Kart with all the fun taken out of it and replaced with microtransactions and loot boxes! https://t.co/YwNHdKpMjo — mr. struggles (@Nintenho3) September 25, 2019

Only played a bit of Mario Kart Tour but it is seeming very mediocre at best. Also the microtransactions are bad. Like it has a thing for £5 a month which gets you “gold challenges” and 200cc. Hmm yes I love having to pay for 200cc like ??? — 💜🌸 Alto 🌸💜 (@Bingo_T_Clef) September 25, 2019

speaking as a beta tester i am under obligation as a human being with thoughts and feelings to tell you



please don’t play mario kart tour, it’s disgustingly greedy and you would be better off playing the actual games

and if you do, please be careful about the microtransactions — Ivan (@seeqadvocate) September 25, 2019

Mario Kart Tour is kinda fun, the microtransactions are shady.. but I got Pauline in my first pull so it seems generous. I dunno, can see myself playing this when I’m bored somewhere. — Senku | 2P (@FullbusterEND) September 25, 2019

When Super Mario Run came out: ONE TIME PAYMENT OF TEN DOLLARS?! I’M NOT PAYING THAT!!



When Mario Kart Tour comes out: FREE TO PLAY WITH MICROTRANSACTIONS?! WHY WOULD NINTENDO DO THAT?! pic.twitter.com/mTZ0lV5SXH — Plainrock124 (@plainrocktweets) August 28, 2019

Mario Kart Tour is fun but absolutely filled with microtransactions. If this came out a week ago it would be fine. But after the release of Apple Arcade this game already feels super dated. pic.twitter.com/kfSbckAVgt — Michael Gant (@TheMichaelGant) September 25, 2019

Y’all really think I’m gonna spend 4.99 to get the Mario Kart gold pass you guys are tripping 😂, now if you excuse me I gotta go find my debit card pic.twitter.com/ONmdXNDWdz — 生存 (@yt_gutierrez_) September 25, 2019

