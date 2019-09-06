Nintendo Discontinues Monthly SNES, NES Game Releases

Nintendo just added a notable incentive to its Nintendo Switch Online service by releasing its first batch of SNES games, but that perk came with a slight caveat. The online service was formerly treated to monthly releases of NES games which led people to believe the SNES games would release in similar fashion. It turns out that’s not the case as Nintendo has confirmed it no longer plans on releasing these retro games online through any kind of fixed schedule.

Following the announcement about the first SNES games released for Nintendo Switch Online, Business Insider received a statement from Nintendo which confirmed that more games would be added in the future though not as part of a regular schedule. The Nintendo representative did confirm that more games from both platforms will be added in the future though.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“More NES games will be added in the future, but those releases will not adhere to a regular schedule,” Nintendo told Business Insider. A nearly identical statement shared by the Nintendo representative confirmed that the same applies to the new SNES games which have just begun releasing.

Even if Nintendo doesn’t release the games every month, those who remember the SNES system fondly still have plenty of games to stay busy with until more are released. Twenty different games were added to the SNES – all of which are available now – including hits like Super Mario World, Super Mario Kart, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, and Super Metroid. Nintendo’s site for the SNES games released for Nintendo Switch Online detailed how they’ve been enhanced since their original release with features like voice chat and the option to virtually pass a controller to someone else.

“Depending on the game, you can engage in online competitive or co-op multiplayer, or take turns controlling the action,” Nintendo said about the games. “Need back up? Then team up in cooperative games like Brawl Brothers and Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics. You can also compete against a friend in Super Mario Kart, Kirby’s Dream Course, and even Stunt Race FX —available for the first time since its original 1994 release! Friends can even watch each other play single-player games online, and virtually ‘pass the controller’ at any time. Every classic Super NES game included in this collection will support voice chat via the Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app.”

Nintendo’s first 20 SNES games are now available for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.