The 10 Best-Selling Exclusive Games Since 1995 Are All From Nintendo

Mat Piscatella, an analyst for American market research company NPD Group, has revealed the ten best-selling exclusive games in the United States since 1995, when the company started tracking video game sales. And it’s all Nintendo games.

That’s right, while Sony and Microsoft have had their fair share of exclusive bangers over the years, it’s Nintendo who has dominated the exclusive software front for the past 23 years.

At the very top: none other than Wii Fit. Right behind is Wii Play and Mario Kart on the Wii. Meanwhile, in fourth is once again Wii Fit — this time in the form of Wii Fit Plus — while New Super Mario Bros. on Wii rounds out the top five. As you can see in the top ten list, below, not only is the list dominated by Nintendo, but it’s mostly dominated by the Wii, which posts seven out of the 10 games.

Been digging into exclusives a bit, thought this chart interesting. Best-selling exclusives since The NPD Group tracking began in 1995. I’m sure there’s something all these games have in common… trying to put my finger on it. Source: The NPD Group (Updated Chart) pic.twitter.com/g1HMyfSSGW — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) November 20, 2018

Wii games and Mario games. Explains why Nintendo made so many gimmick-y Wii games and continues to pump out Mario titles.

Interestingly, the chart doesn’t include bundled games. Meaning, one of the best-selling games of all time — technically — Wii Sports, isn’t included.

As you can see, beyond the Wii, the only other systems represented here are the Nintendo DS and the Nintendo 64, which perhaps represents the highs and lows of Nintendo the past 20 years. The Wii sold like hotcakes and so did its games, and then its next console, the Wii U, hardly could pass 10 million units sold.

It’s interesting to see that PlayStation couldn’t manage to get any games on the list. If there was going to be a system to do it, it would likely be a PlayStation 2 game. However, while the PS2 is the best-selling console to date, it’s software attachment rate doesn’t compare to the attachment that Nintendo traditionally has on each of its systems.

Something tells me 23 years from now this list will still all be Nintendo games. And Wii Fit will likely still be at the top.