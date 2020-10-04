Nintendo Reveals New Amiibo Releasing Next Year

✖

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai has revealed three new Amiibo figures set for release in 2021: Banjo-Kazooie, Terry Bogard, and Byleth. These three figures represent the remaining three characters from the game's Fighter's Pass Vol. 1 DLC. The news follows the release of the Joker and Hero Amiibo figures, which hit stores on October 2nd. Nintendo has remained dedicated to making an Amiibo of every playable fighter from the game, and it seems that it will continue doing so. Banjo-Kazooie creators Rare Ltd. celebrated the announcement by sharing an image of the Banjo-Kazooie Amiibo, which can be found in the Tweet below.

The Banjo-Kazooie Amiibo is particularly notable, as the bird and bear pair are owned by Microsoft. The characters were long associated with Nintendo, however, appearing together in Banjo-Kazooie and Banjo-Tooie on Nintendo 64. Microsoft took control over the characters when Nintendo sold Rare Ltd. back in 2002, leaving many to assume the characters would never appear on a Nintendo platform again. That proved not to be the case, as Microsoft allowed the two to appear in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Later this month, Microsoft's second character, Minecraft's Steve, will also appear in the game. At this time, an Amiibo of that character has yet to be announced.

Terry Bogard and Byleth should also be exciting for fans of Fatal Fury and Fire Emblem, respectively. Unfortunately, only the male version of Byleth has been announced by Nintendo, and it seems that the company has no plans to make the female version of the character. However, if fan demand supports it, it's possible that the company could change course.

It certainly seems like 2021 will be a big year for Amiibo fans! In addition to these three figures, fans can look forward to seeing Cat Mario and Cat Peach Amiibo alongside the release of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury on February 12. On March 26, Amiibo based on Palamute, Palico, and Magnamalo will release alongside Monster Hunter: Rise. The Amiibo line started in 2014 and, after all these years, it continues to flourish. It remains to be seen how long Nintendo will continue to support it, but it seems like the line will continue for a long time to come.

