Nintendo Reveals Kirby Air Riders 2nd Direct Date and It’s Very Soon

Nintendo fans should prepare to start their engines, as the company has confirmed the date for Kirby Air Riders’ second Nintendo Switch 2 Direct. The upcoming game received a dedicated Direct on August 19th, and Sakurai returns to provide even more footage and information. The game is set to release on November 20th, and the fact that it is receiving a second beefy Direct shows how much Nintendo wants the game to be a success. Kirby Air Riders could be an enjoyable alternative to Mario Kart World, and fans of the original game are sure to love this GameCube classic’s revival.

The air date for the next Kirby Air Riders is October 23rd, just two days away. It will premiere at 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET and will be hosted by Masahiro Sakurai himself, the creator of Kirby and Super Smash Bros. The first Direct dedicated to Kirby’s high-speed title featured many of the characters, courses, and Machines players can ride. It is available to watch via Nintendo’s YouTube or Twitch channels.

This next Direct will likely include more of these, especially given the confirmation that it will have a 60-minute run time. As the first Direct introduced many of the concepts of Kirby Air Riders, there is an expectation that this one will provide an in-depth look. Given Sakurai’s involvement, fans can expect a lot more than a brief tease.

Tune in on Thursday, October 23 at 6am PT for a second #KirbyAirRiders Direct! This presentation will feature about 60 minutes of information about the upcoming #NintendoSwitch2 game and an appearance from Mr. Sakurai. View it here: https://t.co/t8lIkdvXnF pic.twitter.com/QbiHNHy3oW — Kirby Air Riders (@KirbyAirRiders) October 21, 2025

Kirby Air Riders is a unique racing game set within the Kirby IP. It features the hungry pink ball along with other characters, including the misunderstood villain King Dedede. Players will race on the ground and in the air, selecting the right Machine for the rest. One of the best and most challenging aspects is mastering the boost system, as it is used to brake, drift, and control your speed throughout each race.

Nintendo fans are used to Nintendo’s brief announcements of a Direct just a few days away, but the attention given to Kirby Air Riders is strange. Typically, Directs focus on multiple games, but this is now the second full-length Direct dedicated to one game, and one that is unexpected. The most likely reason is that Nintendo is pushing Kirby Air Riders to be a big holiday game. It is also the third Nintendo game exclusively for the Nintendo Switch 2, so the company likely wants to capitalize on this. Both Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza received intensive looks in dedicated Directs, and it appears Kirby’s next racing game is following suit.

