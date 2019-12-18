New Nintendo Site Shows Switch Owners Their Stats for 2019

The end of a year is always a reflective time, where people can look back at their accomplishments, and perhaps their stumbles, as well. Nintendo Switch owners looking to reflect on their gaming accomplishments can now do so thanks to a new website created by Nintendo that tells players a number of their stats for 2019. The website prompts players to sign-in into their My Nintendo account, then breaks down the player’s “Most Played Games,” “Hours Played,” “Activity Per Month,” and even the three days that players spent the most amount of time on Switch. Switch owners can also choose to download any of the statistics, so they can upload them to social media and compare and contrast with other Nintendo fans.

It’s really interesting to see these statistics laid out in such a comprehensive fashion. Nintendo Switch boasts one of the bigger collections of software a Nintendo console has ever seen before, so players will likely have some rather diverse differences from one another. 2019 saw a number of major first-party releases from Nintendo, including The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Ring Fit Adventure, and Pokemon Sword and Shield.

With data collection being a rather hot topic in the era of social media, some may not be as keen on seeing this sort of info compiled or shared. That said, the Nintendo Switch has always enabled players to take a glimpse at how many hours they’ve spent with each game, and to check out how many hours their friends have done the same.

With 2020 kicking off in just a few short days, it will be interesting to see what games players spend the most time on next year, as well. As of this writing, Nintendo’s biggest announced title for 2020 is Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The Animal Crossing franchise has a rather passionate fanbase, and the games tend to have quite a bit of content for players to interact with throughout the year. It seems like a safe bet that a lot of Switch owners will see the title at the top of their “Most Played” list by next year’s end. Of course, it’s entirely possible that the year’s biggest game could be one that hasn’t even been announced just yet!

