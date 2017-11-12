Nintendo Isn’t In A Rush To Introduce Its Next Mini Classic Console

Nintendo has been doing unbelievably well when it comes to its Classic console line-up. Last year, it released the NES Classic Edition and it sold out of its stock rather quickly, before being unceremoniously discontinued. And this year, the SNES Classic Edition is aiming to be one of the hottest items for the holiday season, bringing with it hours’ worth of nostalgia from Nintendo‘s 16-bit era.

So what’s next? Many are speculating that the Nintendo 64 Classic is in line, with games like Super Mario 64 and others coming back to the forefront. That said, Nintendo may be taking a little bit of a break from the line of systems.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While speaking with CNN earlier this week, Nintendo president Reggie Fils-Aime didn’t really have much to say when it came to the company’s line of classic consoles. However, he did hint that something could come in the future.

“We’ll have to do another interview sometime in the future where we can talk about that,” he said. “But certainly, we recognize that our consumers love all of this great legacy content.”

It’s a vague statement, but it does leave the door open for the N64 Classic to be introduced early next year.

The company has been trying to right the ship on some of its Classic controversies with its system, promising to get more SNES Classic Editions in stock in time for the holidays, and promising to re-release the NES Classic Edition next summer in bigger numbers, so those that missed out on it the first time around will have a second chance to snag it.

There’s also the Nintendo Switch to consider. Next year, Nintendo will introduce a service that will bring several classic games back to the fold, as part of the company’s reasonably priced subscription plan. There are some rumors that GameCube games could be involved with this, but, for now, we’ve only seen a few select NES games. That said, the program could easily expand to introduce even more games down the line.

Whatever the case, Nintendo isn’t done with its classic line-up, and looks to celebrate it more than ever in 2018. Here’s to being able to enjoy Super Mario Bros. 3 on the go with the Switch!