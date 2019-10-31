Nintendo’s Fantastic Super Mario Advent Calendar Is on Sale

Nintendo has released an official Super Mario advent calendar for the 2019 Christmas season, and the 24 surprises aren’t cheap little toys. Inside you’ll find 17 articulated figures that measure a sizeable 2.5-inches tall along with 7 accessories. The box itself provides a fun pop-up diorama for the figures.

The Super Mario advent calendar is an Amazon exclusive that you can get right here for $44.99. That’s a discount of 10%, and this is the first time it’s been on sale, so jump on it while you can. The odds of this set selling out before December 1st are pretty high. Note that images of the contents are available in Amazon’s customer review section if you want to know exactly what you’re getting. The items inside look fantastic.

Another option would be to go with Funok’s Pocket Pop advent calendars for the 2019 holiday season. This year’s lineup includes Marvel, Harry Potter, and Fortnite calendars – all of which are available to order with discounts via Walmart, Amazon, and GameStop. If the you have your heart set on the Marvel version, jump on that one quickly. We’re already seeing some sell outs- most notably on Amazon.

Finally, there’s LEGO’s advent calendars for the 2019 Christmas season. The lineup includes new spins on Star Wars, Harry Potter, Friends, and City. As always, each set includes 24 surprise builds to uncover between December 1st and the 24th. At the time of writing, all four calendars are available to order here at Walmart with deep discounts.

