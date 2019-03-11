Get a ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Goomba for Your Garden

Spring is almost here, and that means it’s time to start thinking about outdoor projects. That having been said, this little Super Mario Bros. Goomba statue is the ideal sentry for your garden. It will stand there with a severe expression all day and all night, getting in the way of and being a general nuisance to anything that crosses it’s path (gnomes consider them to be an absolute menace).

You can grab one of these officially licensed Nintendo Goomba garden statues right here for $24.99. Just keep in mind that the urge to stomp on it will be overwhelming. A Fire Flower version is also available for the same price.

On a related note, Nintendo released several other fun home accessories recently, including this The Legend of Zelda alarm clock. As you can see, it’s shaped like a Triforce, but the fact that it plays sounds from the legendary 1992 SNES title The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past is what will really prevent you from tossing it across the room. Check out the video below to see it in action:

Yeah – that will get your blood pumping in the a.m.! If you’re ready for every day to be an adventure, you can pre-order The Legend of Zelda Triforce alarm clock right here for $35.99 with free shipping slated for April.

Finally, this cute little battery-powered The Legend of Zelda Potion Jar light is only about six inches tall, but it cycles between red, blue, green, orange, and yellow colors. That means that one bottle can restore health and magic – or even make you invincible for a short period of time. I don’t recall an orange potion though, so there must be some sort of mystery effect that keeps you from getting acid reflux when you drink orange juice or something.

The Legend of Zelda Potion Jar light is officially licensed by Nintendo, and can be pre-ordered here for $32.99 with free shipping slated for June.

