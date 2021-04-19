Nintendo Fans Celebrate 27 Years of Super Metroid
On April 19th, 1994, Super Metroid released on the Super Nintendo in North America. While the first two entries in the series introduced series protagonist Samus Aran, the third game put the franchise on the map in a very big way. Super Metroid took the gameplay from the first Metroid and evolved it in a way that took advantage of the 16-bit capabilities of the SNES. Planet Zebes never looked better, and the game's stunning soundtrack by Kenji Yamamoto and Minako Hamano helped establish the atmosphere. It should come as little surprise that Super Metroid maintains a faithful following.
In honor of the game's anniversary, fans took to social media to share their memories of the title. For those that have yet to play the game, it can be found in the Super NES app available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.
For many, it's a franchise favorite.
Happy Birthday to my favorite Metroid game, Super Metroid, such an amazing game, such a fun time to speed running❤️👽— ☔kudos☯ (@actuallykudos) April 18, 2021
Legendary might even be putting it lightly!
Today is the release anniversary of Super Metroid in North American. 27 years of a legendary game!— Stove (@Stovetop1321) April 18, 2021
That box art still slaps.
Happy Anniversary to possibly the GOAT: Super Metroid 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/5YJSxUNsxH— 💀 (@HumanHangnail) April 18, 2021
Intelligent Systems delivered an absolute masterpiece.
Happy #SuperMetroid Day (released 27 years ago today)!
A special acknowledgment for #IntelligentSystems, who once again, crafted wonderful/compelling gameplay mechanics that would define a genre for decade(s) to come.#Nintendo #Metroid pic.twitter.com/8kdV60qhCN— Game Quest (@Texcaptain) April 18, 2021
Some used the occasion to share fan art...
Happy Anniversary to #SuperMetroid! #Samus #Metroid pic.twitter.com/CDXuaf2Be2— Grant GM (@GrantGM64) April 19, 2021
...while others showed off their copy of the game!
One of my favorite games of all time Super Metroid was released 27 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/bklAGEOruE— Michael Hart (@Mhart) April 18, 2021
Where does the time go?
27yrs ago today Super Metroid was released for the Super Nintendo. Although not one of my favorite franchises I can certainly see the appeal in this gem. 27yrs!?!! I'm sure time is speeding up as I get older 😂 #GamersUnite #retrogaming #snes pic.twitter.com/b377usenNb— MIDNI6HTRIDER (@MIDNI6HTRIDER) April 18, 2021
It truly is one of the best games ever!
Happy 27th anniversary to Super Metroid. The best SNES game, and Metroid game, imo.— Nathan Purcell (@NathanPurcell56) April 19, 2021