Nintendo Fans Celebrate 27 Years of Super Metroid

On April 19th, 1994, Super Metroid released on the Super Nintendo in North America. While the first two entries in the series introduced series protagonist Samus Aran, the third game put the franchise on the map in a very big way. Super Metroid took the gameplay from the first Metroid and evolved it in a way that took advantage of the 16-bit capabilities of the SNES. Planet Zebes never looked better, and the game's stunning soundtrack by Kenji Yamamoto and Minako Hamano helped establish the atmosphere. It should come as little surprise that Super Metroid maintains a faithful following.

In honor of the game's anniversary, fans took to social media to share their memories of the title. For those that have yet to play the game, it can be found in the Super NES app available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

