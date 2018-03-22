Nintendo Hosting Tournaments During E3 Week, Including the New Super Smash Bros. For Nintendo Switch

It appears that Nintendo has some big plans for the Electronic Entertainment Expo. Along with what’s sure to be a packed show floor with Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo Switch, amongst other games, the company has also revealed not one but two big tournaments that will be taking place during the event.

The company confirmed today that it will be hosting special tournaments for both Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo Switch and its previously released Splatoon 2 on June 11 and 12 in Los Angeles. It will not only mark the tournament debut of the Switch version of Smash, but also Splatoon since its launch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The event will showcase players from around the globe in the Super Smash Bros. Invitational 2018 tournament for the newly announced Super Smash Bros. game coming to Nintendo Switch this year and the Splatoon 2 World Championship. The competitions will be livestreamed,” the company noted in its press release.

Prior to the Splatoon 2 World Championship, the company will host online qualifiers in both the U.S. and Canada, with teams of four ages 13 and up competing in a number of match-ups, starting on April 21. From there, the finals will take place a week later, on April 28, with both Turf War matches (with the qualifiers) and Ranked Battle matches (during the finals). From there, the top teams will be chosen to compete in June. Those interested in signing up can do so here.

“Nintendo always takes an original approach to video game competitions, and the portability of Nintendo Switch enables unique gameplay possibilities,” said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “We’re looking forward to watching some of the best players in the world test their skills against each other in these two uniquely competitive games.”

A location hasn’t been given for this event just yet, but it’s sure to be close by the Los Angeles Convention Center, where E3 is being held. Y’know, Staples Center would probably be ideal for something as big as these tournaments, Nintendo…

As for the rest of the company’s E3 plans, they noted that we would find would what’s happening “at a later time,” probably over the next couple of months. But it sounds like fans will definitely get their fill of the new Smash, as well as watching some of the best Splatoon 2 players in the world go at it. We can’t wait!

Super Smash Bros. will release sometime this year for Nintendo Switch. Splatoon 2, meanwhile, is available now.