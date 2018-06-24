Nintendo Supports Pride Day With Play It Proud

A lot of companies are celebrating Pride Day events across the country…and Nintendo is no exception.

Jose Otero, who serves as an employee for Nintendo Treehouse, recently attended a Pride event in Seattle this weekend, and posted some updates on Twitter showcasing the company’s support for the gay and lesbian community.

You can see the pictures from Otero’s updates below, including one that shows an official company logo along with a rainbow emblem on a red sticker alongside the words “Play It Proud.”

The first images are below, and as you can see, there are a number of Nintendo folks that are supporting the cause.

A bunch of us are marching to represent @NintendoAmerica at the Seattle Pride parade. #PlayitProud pic.twitter.com/lV3RKejPwA — Jose Otero (@jose_otero) June 24, 2018

Another Nintendo employee, Andy Estes, posted another image alongside his husband, showing their “Play It Pride” t-shirts.

Excited to be marching in #SeattlePride with my wonderful husband and a group of amazing coworkers! #PlayitProud #Nintendo pic.twitter.com/3lTQIHXqYK — Andy Estes (@estesandy) June 24, 2018

Bill Trinen, who also works at Nintendo, also posted an update with several Pride members celebrating at the event.

Jose then posted another update with even more pictures from the event and also made note that Niantic, the creators of Pokemon GO!, are also in attendance for the event.

We’re about to start marching (hopefully)! Oh, and Niantic is here behind us. #PlayItProud pic.twitter.com/ANsjazrBpq — Jose Otero (@jose_otero) June 24, 2018

Nintendo’s support for Pride is getting a lot of positive comments from the Twitter community, including the following tweets:

Lots of people over at resetera want that shirt lol — fluffydelusions (@fluffydelusions) June 24, 2018

I wish those were available as I want to put one on my computer and on my Switch! — Kohaku (@KonekoKohaku) June 24, 2018

I love how there aren’t any hateful tweets in this thread… That makes me so happy 😭😍☺️ #PlayItProud #Pride #PrideMonth — Mike Rosa (@mdotr_) June 24, 2018

nooo I wanna sticker but I’m all the way in PA ;__; (Thank you for marching!!!) — Em @ ZeldaUniverse 🌈 (@Draug419) June 24, 2018

I love everything about this! The stickers and shirts are absolutely amazing. You’ve made this Nintendo fan super proud! — A Person Named Ryan (@Acorn_Power) June 24, 2018

this is so awesome!! — love, jacob 💙 (@wiIdheartspier) June 24, 2018

There have been a lot of notable requests for the Play It Proud stickers. Nintendo hasn’t confirmed whether they’ll be available outside of the event just yet, but hopefully it’ll have them on hand soon.

Along with Twitter, the Resetera community has also shown positivity on its own site, with a number of users posting positive comments about Nintendo’s Pride support. Some posters have noted, “This is lovely” and “This is dope,” while others have put in requests for the shirts and stickers — which, again, we hope Nintendo does at some point down the line.

Kudos to Nintendo and their team for supporting such a great cause!