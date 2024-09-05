Nintendo Switch 2 Will Have Backwards Compatibility, Insider Claims

Over nearly eight years, the Nintendo Switch has built up an incredible library of games. While many Nintendo systems have struggled to gain the attention of third-party publishers, Switch has definitely not had the same problem. With a new Nintendo system on the way, there have been countless questions about whether the so-called "Switch 2" will have backwards compatibility with the current library. It remains to be seen whether that will be the case, but industry insider Nate the Hate recently posted on the Gaming Leaks and Rumors subreddit that the system will be able to play current Switch games.

"It has backwards compatibility support," said Nate the Hate.

Until Nintendo confirms it, readers should take this with a grain of salt, but Nate the Hate is using pretty definitive terms, and that's a good sign. Nate the Hate isn't the only person that believes backwards compatibility will be a thing for the new system, either. In a 2023 interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick addressed rumors that some third-party publishers did not want backwards compatibility with the new Nintendo system, as skipping that feature could force people to buy the same games over again. Zelnick argued that would be a mistake, as "the lack of backward compatibility could enhance your revenue for a period of time, but at what cost."

Backwards compatibility was always something of a novelty for new game consoles, but in the modern era, it's become increasingly important. The reality is, people want to have access to the game libraries they've built up over the years, whether it be on Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, or Switch. Switch is one of the most successful gaming consoles of all-time, and Nintendo is going to want to carry over as many existing users as possible. Making things easy for current users to transition over to the new system would be helpful in that regard, while also making it easier for newcomers to play critically-acclaimed games like Super Mario Bros. Wonder or The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Hopefully it happens!

Earlier this year, backwards compatibility made ComicBook's list of features we most want to see on Switch 2, and readers interested in seeing the full list can do so right here.

Do you think backwards compatibility will be a thing on Switch 2? Would it make you more likely to buy one? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!