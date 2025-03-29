Nintendo Switch 2 Leak Explains the C Button

The anticipation is growing as we get closer to the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct next Wednesday. With the company set to reveal the next console in the Switch family very soon, the rumor mill has been churning nonstop over the past few weeks, we’ve only received a tiny bit of information here and there from the company. With the recent discovery of the C button during the Nintendo Switch Direct, many speculations have been made regarding the usage of this button, with guesses going from “Chat,” “Campus,” and “Cast,” all of which are solid concepts. Unfortunately, the C button’s functionality has been leaked before the Switch 2 Direct, and it’s looking like we’ll be using our original Switch consoles a little while longer.

The Switch 2 has been a long-awaited console for many gamers, having been introduced to the world in February in a shadow drop presentation, which revealed the Direct date as well as footage for Mario Kart 9. The original Nintendo Switch has remained a staple within households, as the company has introduced the Switch Lite and the Switch OLED console within the past few years. Many Nintendo fans have been anticipating a new console from the company long before the drop, but in terms of what we should expect from the new device is still unknown. As we have seen, the console looks to be bigger and sleeker than the Switch 1, but with every new console that the company has released, the more advanced the technology and features become. This is where the C button comes into play.

An official look at the C button showcased during the Nintendo Direct.

According to a recent YouTube video by game industry leaker eXtas1s, he stated that the C button will be used to connect the Switch 1 to the Switch 2 as an extra controller. During his latest video, which we translated, he said that his source told him, “…it’s going to allow a connection between the Switch 2 and the Switch 1.”

The leaker went on to provide an example of this feature by bringing up Mario Kart 9, which is the only first-party game confirmed to be going to the new system, and mentioned that a friend could take the Switch 1 and have the Switch 2 user hit the C button to connect the system to the game. A single copy of the game can be used via an internet connection to play with others, including those with a Switch 1. While we aren’t sure if this is done through Bluetooth or WiFi, this will allow players to skip out on the need for split screen when playing multiplayer games.

Allowing players to have their screen while playing a game like Mario Kart 9 seems reasonable to assume. Nintendo still admires the Nintendo Switch console and is continuously releasing games on it, with the new Tomogatchi game coming out in 2026. This feature feels reminiscent of the Wii U, which allows players to play Wii games on the system, but only this time the console will let Switch 1 users play Switch 2 titles with friends without the need to buy a new console. This won’t dissuade players from sticking with the Switch 1, but it does confirm that the Nintendo Switch family isn’t leaving anyone behind when it comes to playing the newest games.

Of course, this information needs to be taken with a grain of salt, even though eXtas1s is considered a reliable leaker within the industry. We won’t get confirmation until the 2nd, so for now, hang tight and let us know if you C anything. Let us know what you think in the comments down below.