Nintendo Switch 2’s Mysterious C Button Finally Shown

The Nintendo Switch 2 has been officially revealed, with an upcoming Direct focused on it in April, but there is still a lot left unknown about the console, including a mysterious button. A new addition to the right Joy-Con is a strange C button found under the Home button. Nintendo has not commented or revealed the purpose of this button, but it is likely the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct on April 2nd will give an insight into what does C button does. Until then, fans have been speculating about its function, and there are several theories as to what it does on the Nintendo Switch 2.

The C button on the Nintendo Switch 2 can be seen in the Nintendo Today app image reel. The render included in the mobile app gives a good look at the console, including this new C button.

Nintendo Switch 2 Render seen in nintendo today.

With no concrete or official information, fans have begun theorizing what the C button does on the Nintendo Switch 2. The C is the main clue, and many believe it stands for something. This has a lot of potential, as the Home and Screenshot buttons do not feature letters, but instead symbols.

One of the most popular theories is that the C stands for cursor, indicating it is a Cursor button for the Nintendo Switch 2. Leaks have suggested the console will allow one of its Joy-Cons to act like a mouse, and this may be how players use this feature. Pressing the C button may turn the Joy-Con into a mouse and let players scroll with it.

Another theory is that Nintendo will finally add native chat to the Nintendo Switch 2, and the C button will be a Chat button. If this is the case, pressing this button would allow players to quickly bring up their chat and communicate with other players and friends.

Yet another theory turns this into a Capture button, indicating the Nintendo Switch 2 will have a separate button for screenshotting and recording. This one seems unlikely, as the current Nintendo Switch does this by pressing or holding the Screenshot button already.

Nintendo switch 2 console and dock.

Finally, two other theories mark the C button as a Compatibility or Connect button used for connecting to the internet. Games with internet functions could use this to quickly connect to the internet or download content without having to go back to the main screen.

With luck, Nintendo will give a more in-depth look at the Nintendo Switch 2, including this mysterious new button. Until then, any information is just speculation and should be treated as such until official confirmation. The Nintendo Switch 2 is adding loads of new features to the hybrid console, so a new button with increased functionality is no surprise.

