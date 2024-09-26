Nintendo Switch 2 Update Reveals Fans Will Need to Wait Longer for Next Nintendo Console

A new Nintendo Switch 2 update from a well-known industry insider has revealed that Nintendo fans looking forward to the next Nintendo console are going to need to wait longer to see it. While Nintendo has confirmed its next console is on the horizon, it hasn't said when it will reveal said console nor when it will release it. We don't even have a name for the console. The "Nintendo Switch 2" moniker is purely the product of Nintendo suggesting and teasing the console is a Nintendo Switch successor, something rumors and leaks have also all but confirmed. The expectation based on weeks, if not months, of rumors, is that Nintendo fans will soon have official information on the console because the reveal is supposedly imminent. According to the aforementioned source though, not that imminent.

The latest Nintendo Switch 2 rumor comes the way of an X user that goes by the name Ryan from the Bronx, a well-known leader that used to go by Midori. The leaker is predominantly known for Sega leaks, however, they also occasionally have information about other parts of the industry. This time this includes information about the Nintendo Switch 2.

According to the leaker, the Nintendo Switch 2 will not only not be rearing its head anytime this week, but not anytime next week either. Some Nintendo fans were hopeful the console could be revealed at or around Tokyo Game Show, but it sounds like this is nothing more than wishful thinking.

"Please note that there will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during any of the presentations throughout this week and the coming week," specifically claims the leaker.

Of course, take what is here with a grain of salt. While the source in question is reliable it doesn't change the fact that ultimately Nintendo is the only one who knows when the Switch 2 will be revealed. It certainly has partners that also know, which is no doubt the source of this leak, however, these type of large scale reveals are always fluid. Just because there is an expected date doesn't mean this won't change. Whatever the case, if Ryan from the Bronx is right, this week and next week are not even on the table as a possibility.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on this rumor in any capacity. We don't suspect this to change for a handful of reasons, including the fact it hasn't commented on previous Nintendo Switch 2 rumors. If it does though, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more Nintendo Switch 2 coverage -- including all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 news, all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 speculation -- click here.