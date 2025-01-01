New Nintendo Switch 2 Report Suggests Fans Should Lower Their Expectations

The latest Nintendo Switch 2 report has suggested that eager fans might want to lower their expectations when it comes to what the console is capable of. While the Switch 2 hasn’t been formally announced by Nintendo yet, it’s naturally assumed that the hardware will prove to be greatly more powerful compared to its predecessor. And while there is surely going to be a sizable bump in internal power with the Switch 2, it sounds like it won’t be anywhere close to what some fans are believing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Coming by way of reporter Tom Warren, a recent Nintendo Switch 2 rumor making the rounds was shot down. Specifically, Warren commented on speculation that the Switch 2 will feature internals on par with what was seen in Sony’s PS4 Pro. Warren pretty blatantly indicated that this won’t be the case, which makes clear that those expecting the Switch 2 to have this much power at its disposal should dispel such a belief.

“There are so many rumors floating around about the [Nintendo] Switch 2, but the funniest one is about it being as powerful as a PS4 Pro,” Warren said.

While this might seem like a cause for concern with the Nintendo Switch 2, it really shouldn’t be. As a handheld platform, the Switch is always going to be limited in some manner as it has to function as both a home console and an on-the-go device. Even if the Switch 2 only matches up with the base version of the PS4 in terms of power, this would still represent a sizable jump from the original Switch and would give Nintendo a lot more flexibility when it comes to the games it can create.

Despite so many Nintendo Switch 2 rumors and leaks continuing to swirl, Nintendo itself remains silent when it comes to the upcoming console. Fortunately, it’s known that this silence won’t last a whole lot longer as Nintendo has guaranteed that it will talk about its Switch successor before March 2025 comes to a close.

Be sure to stay tuned to our ongoing coverage of the Switch 2 right here on ComicBook in the days and weeks ahead to learn more about this year’s biggest gaming release.