Switch Users Slam Nintendo Over Inappropriate New Release on the eShop

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, Nintendo Switch OLED, and Nintendo Switch 2 user are united over a new issue regarding the Nintendo eShop. There was once a time where Nintendo was famously very strict about what it allowed to release on its platforms. This changed during the Nintendo Switch generation. Now Nintendo not only allows just about anything onto the Nintendo eShop, but it ends up promoting inappropriate games via automated systems on the eShop. To this end, a very NSFW hentai game was recently promoted on the Discover tab of the News section of the Nintendo eShop. If this sounds familiar, it is because this has been an issue for a while, and more Nintendo fans are starting to get sick of it happening.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on the Nintendo Switch Reddit page, one of the top posts this week is a post highlighting this issue. And this issue isn’t limited to hentai and general NSFW games, but often the Discover section will promote AI games and various shovelware that users, by and large, should be shielded from not led to. In this case, the game in question is a hentai game called Passion Puzzle.

Not Safe for Kids

Not only is it evident the News system on the Nintendo eShop system, but it is evident this is an issue also because there is no quality control on the eShop. However, it’s made even worse that the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 are advertised as kid and family friendly pieces of hardware. Yet, children and more are only a couple seconds and clicks away from hentai and more. And right now, there is no way to filter any of this out, which makes the problem all the more frustrating for countless Nintendo fans.

“I don’t have a moral stance on p*** games, but it’s something I’d like to filter out since I share a Switch with my kids,” reads one of the comments on the post above. A second comment adds: “Definitely inappropriate, there are a lot of kids that are going to see that.”

A third comment drives the point home: “I don’t care for shopping games on their online store when my kid is around, because of the six or displayed games, 1-2 are always some hentai slop. Do better Nintendo.”

Based on historical data, only about 5% of Nintendo Switch users are children. However, even if that is accurate, this is still an issue whether children are involved or not because the entire “News” section is broken and littered with content users are not interested in. The Discover section almost never features recognizable games Nintendo users actually care about.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not spoken out about this latest example of an ongoing and longstanding issue with the Nintendo eShop. Considering it hasn’t said anything in the past, and considering it hasn’t done anything to improve this despite having years to do so — and a whole new console launch — we do not expect this to change. If it does though, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think.