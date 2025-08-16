Nintendo Switch 2 Fans Say New $10 Game Is “Absolutely Amazing”

Beyond Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza, Nintendo Switch early adopters have not had much to play. This will change later in the year with the likes of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Pokemon Legends: Z-A, Kirby Air Riders, and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment all on the horizon and scheduled to release before 2026. Until then, Nintendo Switch 2 fans are going to have settle for searching the Nintendo eShop for the latest indie release. Thankfully, there are plenty of indie games releasing any given month on the Nintendo Switch 2 to make this task easy.

To this end, there is a new Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 game — which is actually a console exclusive — that was stealth released onto the Nintendo eShop that has been garnering some positive attention. The Switch 2 game is called Is This Seat Taken, and it is a puzzle game that only costs $10. That said, perhaps developer Poti Poti Studio and publisher Wholesome Games Presents should have charged more because it is proving to be a fan favorite.

Right now, the puzzle game — which can only be had on PC and iOS if not being purchased on the Nintendo eShop — has an 82 on Metacritic, a solid score, but user reviews suggest this is perhaps a little low. For example, on Steam it has an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating after 1,194 user reviews. This is the highest rating a Steam game can earn, and is thanks to an 98 percent approval rate. Meanwhile, there is also been praise for the game on the Nintendo Switch 2 Reddit page.

“Is this Seat Taken is an absolutely amazing game,” reads a title of one of the top posts on the Nintendo Switch 2 Reddit page this week. “The aesthetics are perfectly ‘Nintendo,’ and it’s such an awesome ‘sit down with friends and figure this out’ kind of game.

Of course, as an isolated single post this wouldn’t be that noteworthy, but it is not an isolated opinion, as both the popularity of the post reveal and some of the comments.

“It caught my eye immediately in the Indie World presentation, and my God was it worth the money. Absolute wonder of a game,” reads one of these comments. “I finished it yesterday and loved it,” adds a second comment.

Naturally, your mileage may vary, but the new puzzle game appears to be one of the surprises of the month, and it only costs $10 to find what the buzz is about, which no doubts make it easier to take the plunge into the new release.