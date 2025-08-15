New Nintendo Switch Stealth Release Is a “Must Have” for NES Fans

A new Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 stealth release on the Nintendo eShop is a “must have” for NES fans and “insanely good,” according to Nintendo fans on Reddit. More than this, the recent Nintendo eShop stealth release is a console exclusive. This means it isn’t available on any console beyond the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. It is also on PC, but not on PlayStation or Xbox, which makes the release all the more notable. That said, those interested in checking out what all the buzz is about will need to fork over $24.99.

The new Nintendo Switch console exclusive game is called UFO 50 from developer Mossmouth, best known for Spelunky and its sequel. UFO 50 debuted last September on PC and PC only. Now it is finally on another platform, giving more gamers the opportunity to check out what was one of the highest-rated games of 2024. To this end, UFO 50 has a 91 on Metacritic, which not only makes it one of the highest-rated games of 2024, but now one of the highest-rated games on the Nintendo eShop in general. Unsurprisingly, Nintendo Switch users are enjoying the game, as multiple posts across Reddit reveal.

“UFO 50 is a blast, glad I got it,” reads one of the top posts on the Nintendo Switch Reddit page this week. “If you love playing NES era games, this is a must have.”

“UFO 50 is insanely good,” adds another top post, but on the Nintendo Switch 2 Reddit page. “Been keeping my eye on this one for any console release and picked it up a few days ago. It is easily worth the asking price and they could honestly get away for asking more if they wanted. The value here is really good…. overall easily a standout title and in my opinion a must have for any fan of the NES or classic games in general.”

Those that decide to fork over $24.99 and download this Nintendo Switch stealth release that offers well over 100 hours of content if you sink your teeth into it. Meanwhile, for those unclear why this is a “stealth release,” it is because Nintendo Switch fans did not know it was coming, and when they did, it was immediately available on the Nintendo eShop.

