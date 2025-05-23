SNES Mario Game May Be Making a Comeback on Nintendo Switch 2 Over 30 Years Later

A Mario SNES game from 1992 may be making a comeback via the Nintendo Switch 2, or so some Nintendo fans think. Gaming in 1992 was defined by the likes of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Final Fantasy V, Dragon Quest V, Super Mario Kart, Mortal Kombat, Virtua Fighting, Shining Force, Wolfenstein 3D, Street Fighter II: Champion Edition, and Streets of Rage 2. What people probably don’t immediately think of when they think of 1992 is Mario Paint, despite it being one of the best-selling games of its year. And this is because the series has been dormant since the 90s. There was a successor released in 1998 via the N64 called Mario no Photopi, but only in Japan. Otherwise Nintendo has forgotten about the series and so have many others. That may be all changing soon though.

Recently, Nintendo released new Nintendo Switch Online icons featuring various Nintendo hardware from yesteryear, which have libraries on the Nintendo Switch, and soon the Nintendo Switch 2 as well. There are icons for GameCube, N64, and every other nostalgic console accessible through the Nintendo Switch. And then there is an icon for the Super NES Mouse, which has caught the attention of Nintendo fans, because there is no such game that makes use of this piece of hardware available via Nintendo Switch Online. Nor is there a Nintendo Switch Super NES Mouse accessory for it either.

The most prominent game to use the Super NES Mouse is no doubt Mario Paint, so if there is no anything to the usage to the new Super NES Mouse icon, there is a decent chance Mario Paint is involved. Unfortunately, right now though all we have is speculation.

As you would expect, Nintendo has had no comment on any of this speculation or why the Super NES Mouse is included in the new batch of icons. It is indeed an odd inclusion though there have a few isolated examples of this with other random Nintendo hardware in the past.

